Spring election brings massive amount of challengers to La Crosse County Board seats

A total of 50 candidates are running to serve on the La Crosse County Board of Supervisors this spring, promising an exciting election with the possibility for big turnover.

The deadline for candidates to submit paperwork expired Tuesday evening, and a large number of incumbents will try for re-election — but many will face challengers.

Of the county's 30 districts, 19 will have more than one candidate vying for the seat, although only one race will need to be narrowed down by a primary.

La Crosse County Clerk Ginny Dankmeyer said this many contested races was "unheard of." She said there are typically only a handful of seats that are challenged in any given election.

"It could be a whole new county board come April," Dankmeyer said, saying it was both "shocking" and "exciting."

Only three incumbents won't seek re-election this year. Longtime supervisor and La Crosse Common Council member Andrea Richmond announced last year that she wouldn't run again, and supervisors Noelle Weber Strauss and Jamie O'Neill have also filed non-candidacy paperwork.

In Richmond's District 1, a former candidate for mayor of La Crosse, Joe Konradt, will face off against La Crosse Board of Education member Pelli Lee.

Mike Baroni is the only candidate running to fill Weber Strauss' vacancy in District 19. Dustin Frost and Dillon Mader will challenge each other for District 30, left vacant by O'Neill.

Two candidates are running to fill the county's new district, which was added through last year's redistricting process. The district has been named District 25, and Dennis Jake Jacobsen and Betty Sacia will run to be its first supervisor.

The race for District 7 will be the lone county board race to appear in the Feb. 15 primary, the only seat to get more than two candidates. Incumbent Gary Padesky will face challenges from former supervisor Sharon Campson and newcomer Ellie McLoone.

Former La Crosse assistant chief of police Rob Abraham is running against incumbent Vicki Burke to represent District 21. Abraham retired from the force and was elected to the La Crosse Board of Education last year.

La Crosse County Board chair Monica Kruse will face challenger Heidi Worminghaus for her District 15 seat.

Recently elected La Crosse Common Council member Chris Woodard has thrown his hat in the ring, running against incumbent supervisor Dawn Wacek for District 9.

Also running are former West Salem superintendent and candidate for Wisconsin state superintendent Troy Gunderson; former Onalaska mayor Mike Giese; activist and leading community voice for the Ho-Chunk Nation Tracy Littlejohn; and former La Crosse city council candidate Richard Korish.

Incumbents Maureen Freedland, Roger Plesha, Peg Isola, Patrick Scheller, Randy Erickson, Tina Tryggestad, Margaret Larson, Dan Ferries, Matt Nikolay and Dan Hesse face no challengers.

Here is a complete list of candidate, including any known relevant experience:

District 1

Joe Konradt

Pelli Lee

District 2

Ralph Geary (i)

Tracy Littlejohn

District 3

Barb Janssen (i)

David Pierce

District 4

Maureen Freedland (i)

District 5

Grant Mathu (i)

Megan Pauley

District 6

Roger Plesha (i)

District 7

Ellie McLoone

Gary Padesky (i)

Sharon Hampson

District 8

Peg Isola (i)

District 9

Dawn Wacek (i)

Chris Woodard

District 10

Kim Cable (i)

Richard Korish

District 11

Patrick Scheller (i)

District 12

Randy Erickson (i)

District 13

Tina Tryggestad (i)

District 14

Margaret Larson (i)

District 15

Monica Kruse (i)

Heidi Worminghaus

District 16

Dan Ferries (i)

District 17

Mike Giese

Jack Pogreba (i)

District 18

Mike Baroni

District 19

Hubert Hoffman

Rick Cornforth (i)

District 20

Jordan R. Briskey

Steve Doyle (i)

District 21

Vicki Burke (i)

Rob Abraham

District 22

Pam Viner (i)

Sandy Turner

District 23

Matt Nikolay (i)

District 24

Kevin Hoyer (i)

Kristie Tweed

District 25 - New district created from redistricting

Dennis Jake Jacobsen

Betty Sacia

District 26

David Hundt (i)

Troy Gunderson

District 27

Dan Hesse (i)

District 28

Guy Valiquette

Karen Keil (i)

District 29

Tom Jacobs (i)

Ken Schlimgen

District 30

Dustin Frost

Dillon Mader

The 2022 spring election is set for April 5, and the primary for Feb. 15. For more information on voting, visit MyVote.Wi.Gov.

