Spring elections on the horizon, deadline to file for city council and school board is Jan. 3

Spring elections will be here before we know it – even if it doesn’t seem like it with the winter weather.

This April, elections for six seats on the La Crosse Common Council (Districts 1-6) and four seats on the La Crosse Board of Education will be on the ballot.

Two members of the city council and four members of the school board are not seeking re-election.

The deadline to file for candidacy for both elections is on January 3, 2023 at 5 p.m.

The spring elections will take place on April 4, 2023. If a primary is necessary, it will be on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Primary elections are needed if there are more than two candidates running in one contest.

Two current members of the city council have filed notices of non-candidacy: Andrea Richmond from District 1 and Scott Neumeister from District 2.

So far, only two individuals have filed to run in District 1 and no one has filed paperwork to run for the District 2 seat. The four other incumbents for Districts 3-6 have filed their candidacy paperwork.

Council elections are ward based, so candidates must live in the district they represent. The term for council members is four years beginning April 18, 2023 and ending on April 20, 2027.

In the La Crosse Board of Education elections, there are four available seats – three members are elected annually, but this year there is a fourth seat up for grabs after Robert Abraham resigned earlier this year.

Three individuals have filed their declaration of candidacy and campaign finance registration statements for the board. Nomination papers collecting signatures are required for the school district and none have been filed yet.

Four incumbents of the Board of Education have filed paperwork for non-candidacy: Shaundel Spivey, Laurie Cooper Stoll, Brenda Leahy and Emily Mootz.

Elections for the Board of Education are at-large, so candidates can live anywhere in the La Crosse School District boundaries. The elections are ranked, and the four candidates with the most votes will be assigned the seats accordingly.

With Abraham's resignation, the fourth vote-getter will serve one year to complete the previous term. The top three candidates will be awarded the other seats and serve three-year terms. All four terms will begin on April 24, 2023.

Candidates for city council need to file the following documents: campaign finance registration statement, ballot access checklist, declaration of candidacy, memorandum regarding felony convictions and the nomination paper for non-partisan office. All ballot access documents need to be filed with the City Clerk.

More information about filing for candidacy and copies of the necessary documents can be found on the city website. (https://www.cityoflacrosse.org/your-government/departments/city-clerk/elections-and-voting/candidate-packet)

For the Board of Education, candidates must file paperwork with the school district clerk. The following documents are required: a campaign registration statement, declaration of candidacy and nomination papers for non-partisan office.

More information and copies of the documents can be found on the school district’s website. (https://www.lacrosseschools.org/board-of-education/)

IN PHOTOS: Rotary Lights 2022