STAR Center rezoning gets OK from La Crosse planning committee

The much-anticipated STAR Center is one step closer to reality, after the City Planning Commission unanimously approved its rezoning Monday night, one of the final hurdles for the project.
The $20 million facility — a unique, all-abilities workout and therapy center — was given the yellow light in early March, when officials were hesitant to grant the group rezoning because of concerns with funding.
The facility is likely to be tax-exempt, and city officials wanted to make sure it could economically benefit the community in other ways, requesting an economic impact study from the group, and essentially hitting a pause on the project's timeline.
At the time of the referral, project leaders said they had locked down $7 million in federal tax credits.
They were also hopeful they would qualify for a new state grant that had yet to be approved. Otherwise, they anticipated funding the project through private donors, but wouldn't reveal how much they had raised yet.
Staff still hadn't received the economic study as of Monday, but said they were in communication with the project leaders who said they were close to finishing it.
The committee still approved the ordinance to rezone the land, which was amended with three contingencies designed to address some of the uncertainties with the project.
The rezoning won't be official until the group purchases the land, provides receipts of any grants or funding, and signs a Payment for Municipal Services Agreement, which would require the group to pay about $58,000 annually to the city.
According to the ordinance, the group has until noon on Oct. 9, 2020 to complete all of these requirements.
The STAR Center group hopes to build on a repurposed lot at Lang Drive and St. Andrews Street, but had yet to purchase the lot as of March, pending the rezoning.
The facility is set to be unlike any other in the Midwest, or much of the country, according to group leaders, and will include several pools, studios and gyms, a track, departments for recreational and physical therapy, a center for veterans, classrooms and more.
It was initially met with criticism last year, but some of its biggest critics — even the district's city council representative — have now become its biggest supporters.
In March, the organizers behind the STAR Center said they hoped to break ground on the facility sometime next year.
The rezoning will have to go through several other bodies for approval, and receive the final green light from La Crosse's Common Council next week.
