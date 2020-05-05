STAR Center rezoning gets OK from La Crosse planning committee

The committee still approved the ordinance to rezone the land, which was amended with three contingencies designed to address some of the uncertainties with the project.

The rezoning won't be official until the group purchases the land, provides receipts of any grants or funding, and signs a Payment for Municipal Services Agreement, which would require the group to pay about $58,000 annually to the city.

According to the ordinance, the group has until noon on Oct. 9, 2020 to complete all of these requirements.

The STAR Center group hopes to build on a repurposed lot at Lang Drive and St. Andrews Street, but had yet to purchase the lot as of March, pending the rezoning.

The facility is set to be unlike any other in the Midwest, or much of the country, according to group leaders, and will include several pools, studios and gyms, a track, departments for recreational and physical therapy, a center for veterans, classrooms and more.