State DOT grant will help La Crosse add 30 bikes to its bike share program

More community bikes are coming to La Crosse with the help of a state grant.

The city is planning to add 30 bikes and five stations to its bike share program known as "Drift Cycle," a project that will cost $51,700 in total, but the city will only pay a fourth of.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has a program that will reimburse municipalities for 80% of a project that reduces transportation emissions. That means La Crosse would pay $10,340 and the state's reimbursement grant would cover $41,360.

The Finance & Personnel Committee approved the funding on Thursday, but it will need final approval from the La Crosse Common Council next week.

Drift Cycle launched last April as the city's first bike share, a type of program where people can rent out bicycles to use temporarily.

The program started with 40 bikes and eight docking stations around the city, and this latest grant will nearly double the amount of bikes and add stations to the UW-La Crosse and Gundersen Health System campuses.

