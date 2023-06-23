All state employees would receive 6% raises over the next two years under budget provisions the Legislature’s budget committee approved Thursday that would also increase starting wages for Department of Corrections guards by nearly $13 an hour.

State employees would receive a 4% pay bump on July 1 and another 2% raise in 2024 under the plan, which passed 12-4, along party lines.

Department of Corrections guards’ starting hourly wage would increase from $20.29 to $33 an hour under the proposal, in line with what Democratic Gov. Tony Evers proposed.

“These are major investments in public safety,” Joint Finance Committee co-chair Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, said ahead of the committee vote, adding that he hopes it will address workforce challenges within the Department of Corrections.

The raise would come after a Wisconsin Policy Forum report found that Department of Corrections staff had a 19.3% turnover rate, more than any agency besides the Department of Veterans Affairs.

In March, Rep. Michael Schraa, the Republican chair of the Assembly Corrections Committee, called Evers’ proposal unrealistic. Schraa said he was considering a $7-an-hour raise for correctional officers — an amount he said would likely disappoint employees after Evers’ proposal.

On Thursday, Schraa said he supports the increased pay bump, which he said came after extensive negotiations and the mutual understanding that more pay was necessary.

A $4-an-hour pay bump for corrections officers, funded by pandemic relief money, expires this month.

In addition to pandemic funds, officers working at maximum security prisons, where staffing shortages have been acute, are eligible for a $2-an-hour bonus. The plan Republicans approved Thursday increases that bonus to $3 per hour and includes a new $1-an-hour bonus for officers working at medium-security facilities.

In prisons where staffing vacancies are more than 40%, officers receive a $5-an-hour bonus. Seven prisons across the state, including three maximum security facilities, meet those criteria. The approved plan continues that bonus.

“It also should be recognized that pay is not the only factor impacting retention and recruitment; for example, over the last three years, starting pay for corrections officers has risen by 37%, far outpacing even the already steep rate of inflation, and a more robust pay progression system for state security positions has also been implemented,” the Wisconsin Policy Forum report noted. “Given the increase, a deeper look by policymakers into other factors such as working conditions may also be warranted.”