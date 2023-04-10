Several state representatives from La Crosse have asked Delta Air Lines to provide more details about its plan to suspend flights from La Crosse to Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport.

Local representatives Jill Billings, D-La Crosse; Brad Pfaff, D-Onalaska; and Steve Doyle, D-Onalaska, wrote an open letter to the airline with questions regarding when service might return and how the company plans to assist employees.

Earlier this month, Delta Air Lines announced it would suspend its daily flights from La Crosse starting June 4.

The decision by Delta stems from ongoing staffing shortages in the airline industry. Prior to the suspension, Delta offered two flights per day to and from Minneapolis.

"The La Crosse Regional Airport is a vital hub of transportation for the La Crosse community and western Wisconsin," the letter states. "Delta Air Lines has been a reliable airline carrier for our region, and the business community has depended on Delta’s service for connections to markets around the country and world."

The state legislators said residents appreciate the convenience of Delta's local services and were concerned about the suspension of flights. The legislators also asked whether the decision was temporary and what the timeline would be for flights to resume.

"In what ways can we and the state of Wisconsin assist in alleviating the pilot and staffing shortage?" the letter asks.