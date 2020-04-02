State Sen. Jennifer Shilling will not seek another term after two decades in office

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Senate minority leader Jennifer Shilling announced Thursday that she will not seek reelection this year, after 20 years in state politics.

"I know it is time to put my family first and look to a future where I can put away my little red suitcase that has accompanied me on my weekly travels to Madison for the past 20 years," the La Crosse Democrat said in a release.

She was first elected to the State Senate in 2011 and represents the 32nd Senate District, which includes La Crosse, Vernon and Crawford counties, along with part of Monroe County.

Shilling is an Oshkosh native, but started her political career locally, after being elected to the La Crosse County Board in 1990, where she served for two years. She was then an aide to Rep. Mark Meyer and Congressman Ron Kind.

She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse with a bachelor's degree in public administration in 1992.

She has said to be inspired by her parents Lynn and Richard Ehlenfeldt to get involved in public service. Her dad was an aide to Wisconsin Gov. Marty Schreiber, and both parents were active in civil rights issues.