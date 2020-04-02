State Sen. Jennifer Shilling will not seek another term after two decades in office

Senate minority leader Jennifer Shilling announced Thursday that she will not seek reelection this year, after 20 years in state politics.
"I know it is time to put my family first and look to a future where I can put away my little red suitcase that has accompanied me on my weekly travels to Madison for the past 20 years," the La Crosse Democrat said in a release.
She was first elected to the State Senate in 2011 and represents the 32nd Senate District, which includes La Crosse, Vernon and Crawford counties, along with part of Monroe County.
Shilling is an Oshkosh native, but started her political career locally, after being elected to the La Crosse County Board in 1990, where she served for two years. She was then an aide to Rep. Mark Meyer and Congressman Ron Kind.
She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse with a bachelor's degree in public administration in 1992.
She has said to be inspired by her parents Lynn and Richard Ehlenfeldt to get involved in public service. Her dad was an aide to Wisconsin Gov. Marty Schreiber, and both parents were active in civil rights issues.
Her parents were both slain along with five employees at their restaurant in suburban Chicago on Jan. 8, 1993. Two men were convicted for the murders.
Shilling did not speak often about the family tragedy, but she referred to it frequently in her passionate discussion on gun control.
Shilling first jumped into state politics when she was elected as La Crosse's representative for the Assembly in 2000.
She served as representative until 2011, when she was elected to the senate after then-incumbent Dan Kapanke was recalled during the controversial Act 10 legislation. They met again in 2016 when Kapanke tried for the seat another time and lost by just 56 votes.
Kapanke announced in February that he was once again running for the 32nd District seat on the Senate. At the time, Shilling had filed her re-election papers.
Fellow area lawmakers have reacted to Shilling's announcement on Thursday.
"She has been a strong voice, leader and representative for all of us," Rep. Jill Billings said in a statement thanking Shilling on Thursday.
According to a release, Shilling has been Wisconsin's longest-serving female leader in Wisconsin legislative history.
"She bridged the bipartisan gap with a clear vision of her priorities but always did so with a great sense of humor," Kind said in a statement.
Assembly Democratic Leader Gordon Hintz of Oshkosh also commented on the senator's decision to retire.
"I appreciate that Jen has not let the job change who she is as a person," Hintz said. "She has done it all in her time in office."
During her tenure in state politics, Shilling has most notably served as a ranking member on the Joint Committee on Finance, where she has worked to be an "effective voice on behalf of working families throughout all of Wisconsin," according to Hintz.
She's also served as the Senate Democratic leader since 2015, and has been on the committees of Government Operations, Public Works and Telecommunications, and was the ranking Democrat on the Senate Committee on Universities and Technical Colleges.
Kapanke's campaign could not be immediately reached for comment on Thursday. He now runs unopposed for the Senate seat.
