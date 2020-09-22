Stay informed with Tuesday night virtual voting roundtable

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Coulee Region voters can tune-in Tuesday night to a virtual, nonpartisan roundtable on voting to learn about casting your ballot safely and securely during this unprecedented year and election cycle.

The “Vote Safe Project: Your Vote Counts,” hosted by multiple local groups, including the La Crosse Tribune, will feature a roundtable made up of voices from both sides of the aisle.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, former Attorney General JB Van Hollen, Reid Magney of the Wisconsin Elections Commission and La Crosse County clerk Ginny Dankmeyer will all be speaking at the event, which will be moderated by local media groups.