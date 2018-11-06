Voters in the 94th Assembly District voted overwhelmingly to send Democratic incumbent state Rep. Steve Doyle back to Madison for a fourth term.
Doyle, a town of Onalaska resident, was ahead of Rohland 11,930 to 8,229 (59 percent to 41 percent) with 18 of 24 precincts reporting. Doyle said his district, which basically covers La Crosse County outside the city of La Crosse, has an even mix of Republicans and Democrats.
“I get a lot of Republican crossover votes because they see I work with both sides of the aisle. That’s what people are looking for in a representative,” Doyle said. “I have my differences of opinion with Republicans, but I’m always going to advocate for my district.”
For the next two years, Doyle said the state needs to focus on finding solutions on three big issue: transportation, education and health care.
“What I’m hoping is that we’ll see both parties working together,” he said.
Rohland, who was a last-minute entry into the race, lives outside the district in La Crosse. If he had won, he would have been forced to move into the district within a month.
