MADISON — Reconstructing Main Street in the village of Stoddard next spring is prompting the water utility to seek a nearly 30 percent rate increase this year.
The state Department of Transportation will reconstruct Hwy. 35, which runs north and south through the length of the village, and the village will have the 79-year-old water mains replaced.
The village wants to finance the estimated $700,000 to replace Main Street’s water mains through the state’s Safe Drinking Water Loan Program, but Village Clerk/Administrator/Treasurer Kent Hatlestad hasn’t receive approval yet.
“I doubt that we’d have applied for new rates without the main project,” he said Tuesday.
The water received a 3 percent overall rate increase last year, in anticipation of the Hwy. 35 project, but otherwise hasn’t increased rates since 2013.
The 29.7 percent rate increase the utility requested would boost current residential quarterly water bills for 9,000 gallons by $20.77 from $69.96 to $90.73.
According to the rate application filed Monday:
You have free articles remaining.
Total maintenance and operating costs have remained relatively stable in the past four years at about $100.000 annually. The water utility’s portion of the pension and benefit costs for the village’s three service employees have risen from $13,978 in 2017 to an estimated $24,000 next year, due to the village enrolling them in Wisconsin Retirement System.
Adding payments in lieu of taxes and depreciation cost brings total estimated expenses for 2020 to $168,201, against projected revenue of $170,723, leaving the utility with only a net income of $2,522.
If approved as submitted, the new rates would add $50,076 in new revenue increasing the utility’s net income to $52,598 and yield a 4.9 percent rate of return on its infrastructure investment, which is just below benchmark the PSC wants utilities to make in order to stay financially viable.
The PSC will review the rate application, recommend an amount of revenue it deems the utility needs to remain financially healthy, and hold a public hearing in Stoddard and Madison before setting new rates.
Hatlestad expects the process to take until June, and as the higher rates take effect, parts of Main Street could become nearly impassable.
“It should be quite a summer,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.