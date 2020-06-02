Storm mars virtual city meeting; panel approves electrification of certain La Crosse rails

The city of La Crosse has been holding its public meetings virtually for the last few months due to COVID-19 with relatively few issues. Until a severe storm rolled in.
On Tuesday night, the Judiciary and Administration Committee meeting met at its regular time through a livestream, but was eventually disrupted by power outages and fallen trees.
It started when the committee chair, Andrea Richmond, suddenly disappeared from the livestream after losing power at her North Side home, just as committee members were ready to take action on an item.
The storm, which was being tracked with the potential to bring strong wind gusts, large hail and possible brief tornadoes, moved into the city from the northwest Tuesday night. Scattered severe storms were expected to carry on through the evening.
Fellow North Sider, council member Scott Neumeister, soon told the livestream that a large tree had just fallen into the pool in his backyard.
"Just in case you lose me, too," Neumeister said.
Officials scrambled to figure out how to carry on with the meeting, calling next on the committee's vice chair, council member Gary Padesky, to lead the meeting as some member's lights flickered on and off behind them.
And then his livestream went out, too.
Council president Martin Gaul then took over — and then shortly lost internet access, abruptly leaving the livestream.
Committee members debated whether to adjourn the meeting as some of them continued to cut in and out, one suggesting to refer the agenda items to Thursday or to the council next week without recommendation.
Eventually, members who had lost virtual access were able to either call into the meeting and participate through phone, or gain back livestream access.
"That was exciting as all hell," Gaul said upon returning to the livestream.
As the committee moved through the meeting trying to maintain a virtual quorum, it was difficult to track votes as people's streams continued to cut in and out, but the group worked hard at getting the accurate tallies on the record.
"I guess it would be ... one, two, three ... four, five of us?" council member Padesky said as he tried to count the faces and names on the livestream of members who were still connected during a vote.
The group made it through the agenda items properly, each vote cast with a quorum.
Things that the committee approved Tuesday night through all of the excitement included a controversial apartment complex project on Rose Street that neighbors have been vocally against, and a resolution approving sustainable railroad electrification for the portions of the Northern Transcon and Chicago Pacific rail lines that run through La Crosse.
Committee members adjourned by wishing each other safety through the storm.
