Storm mars virtual city meeting; panel approves electrification of certain La Crosse rails

Council president Martin Gaul then took over — and then shortly lost internet access, abruptly leaving the livestream.

Committee members debated whether to adjourn the meeting as some of them continued to cut in and out, one suggesting to refer the agenda items to Thursday or to the council next week without recommendation.

Eventually, members who had lost virtual access were able to either call into the meeting and participate through phone, or gain back livestream access.

"That was exciting as all hell," Gaul said upon returning to the livestream.

As the committee moved through the meeting trying to maintain a virtual quorum, it was difficult to track votes as people's streams continued to cut in and out, but the group worked hard at getting the accurate tallies on the record.

"I guess it would be ... one, two, three ... four, five of us?" council member Padesky said as he tried to count the faces and names on the livestream of members who were still connected during a vote.

The group made it through the agenda items properly, each vote cast with a quorum.