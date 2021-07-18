Straw poll: La Crosse Co. officials favor using $23 million from ARPA on environment and housing

Infrastructure (with a focus on the aging population) and child care were also popular with respondents, each receiving 16% of the vote. Improving the economy and tourism received 12%, putting the money into savings until projects are defined received 10%, and sending funds to nonprofits for work towards equity was the lowest in the poll with 6%.

These results are no where near final, and the priorities could be reorganized and refined by the time the money is actually spent.

Officials have slowly been learning how exactly the money can be spent, and so far it’s clear it cannot be used for pensions, to fund the county reserves, and it’s not recommended to be used to cut taxes because it could complicate the state tax levy.

It can be used for public health, economic help for businesses and families, revenue loss and replacement, premium pay for certain workers, infrastructure and more.

How exactly the county will divvy up the millions is still to be determined, and officials will have to decide whether it goes to support one large project or several smaller ones.

County officials have encouraged the supervisors, who will make the ultimate decision, to “go slow and get it right,” and keep equity, collaboration and quality of life in mind.