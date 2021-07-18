Straw poll: La Crosse Co. officials favor using $23 million from ARPA on environment and housing

La Crosse County officials are just beginning to evaluate where it will spend the unprecedented $22.89 million heading their way from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Half of the federal COVID-19 relief is already in the county’s bank account, and with broad spending powers over the funds and after a good fiscal year for the county, officials are seeing this as a moment that can’t be taken for granted.
“This is a great opportunity. No one really remembers anything like this before,” said associate La Crosse County administrator Jane Klekamp.
At Thursday night’s La Crosse County Board meeting, supervisors took a survey ranking where they would like to see the dollars go based on priorities they identified earlier, and results were seen in real time.
Of the 28 supervisors in attendance, 23% indicated they wanted the funds to go towards sustainability and environmental protection, and 17% towards affordable housing.
As far as environmental projects go, the county is currently grappling with the PFAS contamination on French Island, and the ongoing battle with flooding, though it could also focus on sustainability such as renewable energy sources or infrastructure that supports more electric vehicles, for instance.
The area is also working through an ongoing issue with homelessness and a lack of affordable housing.
Infrastructure (with a focus on the aging population) and child care were also popular with respondents, each receiving 16% of the vote. Improving the economy and tourism received 12%, putting the money into savings until projects are defined received 10%, and sending funds to nonprofits for work towards equity was the lowest in the poll with 6%.
These results are no where near final, and the priorities could be reorganized and refined by the time the money is actually spent.
Officials have slowly been learning how exactly the money can be spent, and so far it’s clear it cannot be used for pensions, to fund the county reserves, and it’s not recommended to be used to cut taxes because it could complicate the state tax levy.
It can be used for public health, economic help for businesses and families, revenue loss and replacement, premium pay for certain workers, infrastructure and more.
How exactly the county will divvy up the millions is still to be determined, and officials will have to decide whether it goes to support one large project or several smaller ones.
County officials have encouraged the supervisors, who will make the ultimate decision, to “go slow and get it right,” and keep equity, collaboration and quality of life in mind.
Klekamp said it’s also possible that the county could see more funding down the line.
“We know a lot, yet there’s a lot yet to be determined,” she said.
Some specific spending opportunities have already been presented to the board, though nothing has been approved yet.
Supervisor David Hundt Thursday made a pitch that the county use $1 million of the funds to support the dredging project on Lake Neshonoc in Onalaska. Supervisor and city council member Andrea Richmond suggested some funds go towards supporting those experiencing homelessness in Houska Park in La Crosse.
Both of those funding requests will be added to future agendas, and no action was taken Thursday night.
In total, the La Crosse area is expected to receive about $51.5 million from the ARPA. The city of La Crosse is set to receive more than $22 million of its own, and the other municipalities will get around $6.59 million total.
The board will refine priorities for spending even more and form a task force for each of its priorities at its August planning meeting. Those task forces are then expected to bring recommendations back by November or December for decisions by the full board.
Municipalities will receive the remainder of the relief next year, and all of the funds will need to be spent by the end of 2024.