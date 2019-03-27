Supporters of advisory referendums say political maps should be free of partisanship

La Crosse and Vernon County voters will be able to voice their opinion on the formation of an independent redistricting commission in Wisconsin April 2.
An advisory referendum will ask voters whether the Legislature should create a nonpartisan procedure for the preparation of legislative and congressional district plans and maps.
Patrick Barlow, La Crosse County Board Supervisor for District 22, was one of many who pushed to get the referendum on the April ballot.
“The board, when we had our vote [to put the referendum on the ballot], it was nearly unanimous,” Barlow said. Aside from the La Crosse County board, the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin and Fair Maps Wisconsin championed the referendum, Barlow said.
Legislative lines in Wisconsin are redrawn during the first Assembly session after each census to account for fluctuations in population across the state, to maintain an equal number of residents in each Congressional or state legislative district. The map is then voted on by the Legislature and signed into effect by the governor. But in recent history, Wisconsin redistricting hasn’t been that easy.
Democrats drew the Congressional map in 2001 which was approved and signed by then-Gov. Scott McCallum but the state legislative map was contested and eventually issued by a federal court in 2002. Republicans drew the Congressional and state legislative map in 2011 but, in 2018, a suit was filed that alleged the map was the result of partisan gerrymandering and the case, Gill v. Whitford, made its way to the U.S. Supreme Court before it was remanded to the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin, where it awaits trial. The opportunity for legislators to draw the congressional and state legislative map will arise again in 2021 following the 2020 census.
In February, Gov. Tony Evers introduced a plan to give the task of redistricting to a nonpartisan agency as a part of his budget, according to Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling, D-La Crosse.
“The governor is committed to making sure every single vote counts and there is an opportunity for all Wisconsinites to participate in our democracy,” Shilling said. “Voter confidence is needed in the process of redistricting and drawing these district lines and currently that does not exist with the lines we have right now, the maps that we are under.”
The Iowa Model is a template Wisconsin could use if the Legislature moves forward with nonpartisan redistricting.
In Iowa, Republicans and Democrats alike support a neutral system of drawing legislative and congressional districts after each census. Instead of letting politicians of either party draw the lines in their favor, Iowa assigns the task to a nonpartisan state agency. The agency reshapes districts to account for population changes and tries to keep districts as compact and contiguous as possible, while respecting the boundaries of communities. The Iowa mapmakers are forbidden from using political data, such as previous election results or the addresses of incumbents. But some are skeptical of Wisconsin’s ability to build a similar nonpartisan redistricting agency.
“The main criticism of the independent redistricting commissions is that, how do you know that the people are truly independent? How do you get people who can put aside their partisan views and neutrally redraw the districts?” said Anthony Chergosky, assistant professor of political science at UW-La Crosse. “It’s hard to nail down exactly how this would work in Wisconsin.”
Chergosky predicts that voters will be largely in favor of an independent redistricting commission, but is concerned legislators would be hesitant to give up map-making power, especially when it benefits their political party. The Iowa Model is compelling because it does have a role for the Legislature but it takes away much of the Legislature’s power, he said.
“Under the Iowa Model versus under the present system, we would very likely have different political outcomes in terms of the composition of the Legislature. We would very likely have different outcomes in terms of how competitive legislative elections are,” Chergosky said. “In 2018, the majority of Assembly Democrats were unopposed because they were gerrymandered into districts that were so heavily Democratic.”
However, the referendum on April’s ballot is advisory, which means state lawmakers are not required to enact legislation based on the outcome of the election.
“The important point is to give La Crosse County voters a chance to express their opinion on the issue,” Barlow said. If enough counties vote in favor of the referendum, he hopes elected leaders in Madison will move toward enacting it, statewide. “It provides a strong sign of what the will of the people is on this particular issue.”
Out of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, 42 county boards have passed resolutions in support of nonpartisan legislative and Congressional redistricting, six counties have put the referendum on ballots, aside from La Crosse and Vernon counties. All six counties have voted with a percentage of 65 or higher in favor of the referendum.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.