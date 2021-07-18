Survey results on public opinion toward police in La Crosse expected soon

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

One of the questions asked respondents to rank their local city law enforcement agency on a scale of one to 10, and most respondents gave police high marks. A review by the Tribune showed 10 as the most common response, followed by nine, eight and seven. Fifty-eight percent of respondents gave their local police an eight, nine or 10 rating, while 15% chose zero, one, two or three.

Many respondents questioned the objectivity of the survey and the need for an oversight board.

Nasif denied the survey was biased. She said her marketing background makes her genuinely curious about public opinion and that she approached the survey from a neutral standpoint.

“I’m looking for overall themes,” she said. “I leave my political leanings out of it.”

She said a computer program will process the results and confirmed the late July release.

Kruse said the survey was never expected to play a role in deciding whether to move ahead with a civilian oversight board for law enforcement agencies at the county level.