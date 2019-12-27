Tara Johnson among La Crosse County Board members not seeking re-election

A handful of supervisors on the La Crosse County Board will relinquish their seats rather than seek re-election in the spring.

Board Chair Tara Johnson and supervisors Ray Ebert, Patrick Barlow and Mike Giese have filed forms of non-candidacy, meaning they will leave their posts after the April 7 election.

Johnson and Ebert are two of the longer-serving supervisors on the 29-person board, having been first elected in 2000 and 2006, respectively.

“I feel really good about the people we have on the board and what we’ve been able to accomplish, and I don’t want to be one of those people who stay in their leadership role for too long,” said Johnson, whose district includes the town of Shelby.

Ebert, who represents the town of Hamilton and the village of West Salem, could not be reached for comment.

The first woman to lead the La Crosse County Board, Johnson said she is particularly proud of the board’s willingness to develop innovative, progressive policies.

She noted that La Crosse was one of the first counties in the state to ban smoking in bars and restaurants, and described the county’s criminal justice program as one of the most forward-thinking in the country.