Tentative 30-district redistricting map heads for La Crosse County Board for approval

A tentative redistricting map that adds a supervisor is moving to the La Crosse County Board for a vote Thursday, after the group approved it at a planning meeting Monday.

It's the next step in a usually long but now condensed redistricting process, and officials spent part of the evening fine-tuning the map after hearing feedback from the public.

Several municipal leaders, who will soon be tasked with using this map to draw their own, submitted comments on the maps and requested some changes, though not all requests were granted.

A request from an official with the city of Onalaska to adjust a boundary did not get approved by the board Monday.

The city requested that an area near the border of Districts 18 and 24 be swapped to include new land that Onalaska is expected to finalize annexing from the town of Hamilton later this year.

Because redistricting works in census blocks, which is a type of unit the U.S. Census Bureau uses to break down population to its smallest form, the land the city plans to annex cannot be moved to a district independent of its entire census block.