Campbell voters strongly favored another term for Town Chairman Terry Schaller in primary voting on Tuesday.
In the three-way race for the town chairman post, Schaller got 191 votes (61 percent) to 78 votes (25 percent) for Bruce Becker and 39 for Dennis Nelson.
Troy Littlejohn had an even stronger showing in the three-way race to fill the Supervisor 4 seat on the Campbell Town Board held by Kelsey Craig, who opted not to run for a second term.
Littlejohn drew nearly 70 percent of the vote, getting 220 votes to 61 votes (19 percent) for Dennis Nelson, the same candidate who ran for town chairman. Scott Fiksdal came in third with 32 votes.
Tuesday's election drew 318 voters, a little over 11 percent of the 2,779 registered voters in the town.
Schaller and Becker will face off for the town chairman job in the April 2 election, while Littlejohn and Nelson will vie for the Supervisor 4 post.
Becker also will be on the ballot for the Supervisor 3 seat, running against incumbent Ralph Thoren.
