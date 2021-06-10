Testing detects PFAS in more than 500 French Islands wells, state looks to next steps

Around 200 of the latest samples were done by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and spanned further north and south than the original investigation site. The remaining were samples done by the city of La Crosse and private citizens.

Of the wells found with levels of PFAS, 17 are public wells. These are not municipal wells, the DNR emphasized, but could supply a library, store or office that brings in patrons or employees. Two of the public wells exceeded the state's standards. The identities of the well owners are not being released, but the state is requiring that any patrons be notified of the pollution.

"The DNR and DHS are working with those businesses to make sure that they've got the right protocols in place and that they have access to safe drinking water or are able to post and be transparent with their patrons about what is in the water," said Mimi Johnson with the DNR.

"I think that the reality is, you know I live in Madison, and we have PFAS in our wells. I think we're at a point where we're probably all being exposed to PFAS at some level," Johnson told the Tribune.

"We're doing what we can to make sure that people have access to the information and can make informed choices," she said.