The La Crosse Common Council has passed a $60 million project budget: What's in it?

But there are a number of other major projects in the plan.

The budget invests at least $3.4 million into infrastructure to combat flooding by repairing or replacing pump and lift stations. The stations at Hagar Street, Causeway Boulevard, Breezy Street and Myrick Park are on the list.

For the Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department, which was one of the city departments that saw major budget cuts last year due to the pandemic, it will receive $4,693,000 to improve the many different public spaces around the city.

On the to-do list includes replacing the 20-year-old Kids Coulee Playground in Myrick Park, which the city states in the budget is in “severe state of disrepair,” making it unsafe and racking up high maintenance costs in its current state. That project is slated to begin in April 2022, and estimated to be completed by Nov. 2023.

A new Weigent Park shelter will also be constructed using money from this budget. The existing shelter was built in 1978 and is largely unusable, including its bathrooms, for park-goers. Neighbors made a big push to get a new shelter on next year’s budget, and were successful.

The city will pay $200,000 next year to complete that project, which is expected to be done by next fall.