The spring primary is less than a week away: Here's what to know if voting in La Crosse Co.

Some voters will vote in a spring primary next Tuesday, Feb. 15.

The biggest race on the ballot for the region is that of the La Crosse Board of Education. Eight candidates are running for three seats and six candidates will move on after Tuesday's election.

In the city of La Crosse, voters also will narrow three candidates down to two in the race for the La Crosse County Board's 7th District. It's the only district out of 30 that needed a primary.

This is not a countywide primary, meaning not all La Crosse County residents have elections to vote in. But for those that do, your polling place might have changed through the redistricting process.

La Crosse County clerk Ginny Dankmeyer said the best way to check where your polling place — or find any information about voting — is MyVote.Wi.Gov.

The site will list your polling place, whether you're registered or not, what's on your ballot and much more. Dankmeyer said it was a "great resource for voters."

In addition to the city of La Crosse, the entire town of Campbell will have a primary for the La Crosse School Board race.

Some voters in the town of Medary and Shelby will have a primary for the La Crosse School Board race, but not all residents live in the school district and will have a primary.

Additionally, parts of the towns of Greenfield and Washington will have a primary for the La Crosse School Board and the Westby School Board races.

No other school districts in the county had enough candidates in the running to warrant a primary.

For those voting absentee, recent legal battles over dropboxes won't affect the region or this election, Dankmeyer said, since the lawsuits relate to additional drop boxes placed around cities, not the standard ones already in place at sites such as city hall. Additionally, the courts have avoided making any changes to the use of drop boxes for the Feb. 15 primary to avoid voter confusion.

Polling places in the county will continue to have similar COVID protocols as previous elections amid the pandmeic. This has included plexiglass barriers, individualized pens, hand sanitizer and more.

"Clerks and poll workers will be using the same precautions as we did in 2021," Dankmeyer said.

After the primary next week, the general spring election is set for April 5.

