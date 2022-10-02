'They just saw me as Ron': Ahead of retirement, Rep. Kind looks back on 26 years in Congress

As a kid growing up on La Crosse’s North Side, Democratic U.S. Rep. Ron Kind never thought he’d be in Congress one day.

He came from what he described as “humble beginnings,” a lower-income family in a working-class neighborhood, and had to rely on financial aid and scholarships to attend college.

“I had no idea. I thought Congress was where the Kennedys and the Rockefellers, you know, people with political connections or great wealth go. Not some North Side kid like me,” he said.

Kind, 59, is retiring after 13 terms and 26 years in office, leaving behind a legacy rooted in western Wisconsin pride — and leaving a swing district wide open.

During an exclusive interview with the Tribune, Kind reflected on almost three decades in public office and his decision to (almost certainly) close the door on politics.

‘The rest is history’

During his tenure, Kind has become a household name throughout the 3rd District. He’s only the fourth person to represent the district in the last 50 years, and only the second Democrat in 88 years.

After graduating from Logan High School, Kind attended Harvard College with the help of a scholarship, where he played football. Between his junior and senior year, he interned with Democratic U.S. Sen. Bill Proxmire from Wisconsin, where he helped write speeches on ratifying the Genocide Convention Implementation Act and on nuclear disarmament issues.

Although he said he admired Proxmire, at the time Kind still didn’t see himself entering politics.

After Harvard, Kind earned his master’s degree from the London School of Economics and a J.D. from the University of Minnesota Law School. He then practiced law, eventually returning home to La Crosse and becoming an assistant district attorney, then a special prosecutor.

It wasn’t until then that Kind began to seriously consider running for office. He said a group approached him and asked him to run because Republican Rep. Steve Gundersen’s future had become uncertain. Gundersen was being “squeezed out” by then Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich, according to Kind, and had been publicly outed as gay by a fellow Republican representative.

“It was such a tragic ending to Steve’s career, and that got me a little bit fired up, too,” Kind said.

So he ran.

In his first election in 1996, he faced off against five opponents in the Democratic primary. A few days before the primary election, Kind’s wife. Tawni. gave birth to their first son, Johnny.

“Imagine how chaotic your first campaign, your first primary is. And then add a baby to the midst of all that,” Kind said. But he described it as an “incredibly calming influence.”

“Even if we were to lose this congressional race, we’d still have this little boy, a family. It just kind of calmed us and gave us the perspective that we needed,” he said.

Kind won the primary with 46% of the vote, and then won the general election in November against former Republican state Sen. James Harsdorf.

“The rest, as they say, is history,” Kind said.

Kind has been able to hold on to his seat pretty securely since that first race, only seeing two Democratic opponents and collecting a handful of landslide victories over the years.

Despite the demands of Washington, Kind said it was important to live and raise their family in western Wisconsin.

“It’s an easier way to stay deeply connected and embedded in the community that you represent,” Kind said.

He said, “Through the years, people didn’t so much see me as a congressman — they just saw me as Ron, who’s out and about trying to help out and just doing the normal stuff, going to church and going to PTO meetings and going to high school football games.”

Still, for the last 26 years, Kind has kept up a grueling commute back and forth to D.C., which he said relied on a supportive partner and family who in turn got an up-close and personal look at how polarizing politics can be.

Kind has leaned on the support of extended family, too, including his mom Greta Lake, who was often at his side along the campaign and on the job.

“I could have been a glorified dog catcher and she would have been proud,” Kind said. He described her as the mom all kids deserved.

Greta passed away at 88 in April. Because of Kind’s job, Greta had been able to meet every president and nearly every first lady since Bill Clinton, but Kind said she always kept her cool. In her final days, he asked her why she never felt intimidated around such powerful people.

“She said, ‘Well, I figured these presidents were little boys themselves way back when and their moms had to change their diaper. So how big can they really be?’” Kind said. “That’s Mom, keeping things in perspective.”

Still, she “always chuckled” at the fact that a “North Side girl” from similarly humble beginnings was spending time with presidents and first ladies.

Kind said that staying connected to his local roots is among the things he’s most proud of during his time in Congress. That, and how he conducted himself, priding himself in being consistently voted one of the most bipartisan members of Congress.

“People know I wasn’t one to run to the microphones, or to run to the cable talk shows and just push political buttons and get people all riled up to scare them,” he said. “I wanted to treat the office with the respect and dignity that it deserved, and be serious about it. And try to work with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle.”

During his tenure, Kind served as the chair of the New Democrat Coalition from 2013 to 2017 and as the House Democrats’ chief deputy whip for a time. He co-founded the Upper Mississippi River Congressional Caucus and the Congressional Wildlife Refuge Caucus, and has served on the Committee on Ways and Means.

Kind has at times been critical of Democratic leadership, specifically opposing Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s longtime reign as House speaker, though he did vote for her in 2021. He also voted both times to impeach former President Donald Trump. The second time came after the Jan. 6 attack, during which Kind said he helped barricade the doors of the House chambers. He’s been outspoken about the attack, saying it is “imprinted” on his memory.

In the community, Kind has hosted an annual art contest for high school students in the district, and has been a leader with the La Crosse Boys and Girls Club and the Coulee Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse.

There are things Kind feels he’s leaving unfinished, though, and mistakes he said he made along the way. “I wish I could have done more,” he said, noting, however, that it’s hard for one person in Congress to make big waves.

He said he wishes he could have made more progress on health care reform, one of his key issues in the later years of his career. Kind said the Affordable Care Act (which he supported) was a good start, but that he wanted to do more on delivery system reform, or changing how people pay for health care based on value rather than volume, and the overall cost.

Kind said his biggest mistake in office was his vote on the authorization of the use of force with Iraq, something he has been openly regretful of in the past. At the time, Kind said he thought the main goal was to search for weapons of mass destruction after 9/11.

“I, in retrospect, should have known better than to expect President Bush to exercise that authority responsibly,” he said. “And I think we’re still paying a very high price for that mistake.”

He’s also worried about the state of politics in which he’s leaving behind, and whose hands he’s leaving the district in.

“As I leave office, I wish I was leaving democracy in a little healthier shape than it is right now. Because I am worried about the current trends and the future of our democracy and our democratic institutions right now,” he said.

Kind said, “I am concerned about who comes next.”

The decision to go

From the start, Kind has been candid that burnout and a changing political atmosphere are the main reasons for his retirement. He said he never meant to stay in office for as long as he has.

There was no “lightbulb” moment, he said, but more of an evolutionary decision to call it quits. Kind is a member of a thinning generation of politicians in Washington, and as more and more extreme players enter the arena, more moderates exit. Kind said he’s lost allies and friends on the Republican side that he can work with, and that he’s not willing to play the type of politics some of the newcomers want to.

To some, this may make the timing of Kind’s retirement more puzzling. If he’s worried about politics becoming too extreme, why wouldn’t he try to preserve whatever common ground is left in D.C.?

It came down to priorities, he said.

“I could have run again,” Kind said. “And with the help and support of people back home, chances are I could win again. But I [would] just continue to be running back and forth to Washington and doing what I have been doing, and I felt now was the right time.”

He said, “Because of the new group of people coming to Congress, it made it less enjoyable to serve, quite frankly. Your job, no matter what it is, should have to pass the gut check in the morning — you wake up and you’re looking forward to what you’re doing. And if not, then maybe it’s time to try and find something else in your life. Because life is short.”

This leaves a closely watched swing district wide open just as Republicans are hoping to shift congressional power during the midterms.

State Sen. Brad Pfaff, D-Onalaska, is facing off against former Navy SEAL Derrick Van Orden, R-Prairie du Chien, in November to fill Kind’s shoes. Kind endorsed Pfaff early on, a former staff member of his and longtime ally, and Van Orden gave Kind one of his toughest reelection in 2020, losing by just under 3% of the vote.

As for what’s next for Kind, he said he’s always had a “teaching bug.” No final decisions have been made yet, but he said he’s heard from the Harvard Kennedy School to teach courses, and has his eyes on LSE and local teaching opportunities, too.

On whether he would ever run for office again, Kind has mostly closed the door, but is leaving it open just a crack.

“I really don’t see that in our future. I know some say never say never, but boy, it would have to take a lot for me to consider coming back in some form in elected office,” he said.

Instead he and his wife are exploring other ways of being involved and giving back to the community and be a “positive force for good.”

Kind’s term will end on Jan. 3, 2023, after which he’s looking forward to “decompressing.”

“I do see a little more fishing on the Mississippi, a lot more bow hunting on the family farm on the horizon,” Kind said. “We’re certainly looking forward to doing that.”