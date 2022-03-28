Three candidates join race for La Crosse County sheriff

It didn't take long for a multi-candidate field to develop in the open race for La Crosse County Sheriff.

Less than a week after Republican Jeff Wolf announced that he wouldn't seek a second four-year term, three candidates launched campaigns to succeed him. Fritz Leinfelder and Marte Peterson have filed their candidacies as Republicans with the La Crosse County Clerk. John Siegel announced his candidacy Friday but has yet to file.

All three are employees of the La Crosse County Sheriff's Office.

Leinfelder is a 29-year veteran of the sheriff's office, where he has been an investigator during the past 20 years. He has served on county and state emergency response teams and is a past president of the Wisconsin Narcotics Officers Association.

Peterson has worked in the sheriff's office for 21 years as a jailer, patrol deputy, DARE/GREAT officer, patrol supervisor and investigator supervisor. He is currently a patrol captain.

Siegel is captain of investigation for the sheriff's office and has 28 years of experience as a law enforcement officer. He plans to officially kick off his campaign April 7.

The only other La Crosse County courthouse office up for election is clerk of court, where incumbent Democrat Kelly Goyette is the only candidate who has filed.

The partisan primary election is Aug. 9. The general election is Nov. 8.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.