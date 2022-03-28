 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Three candidates join race for La Crosse County sheriff

  • 0

It didn't take long for a multi-candidate field to develop in the open race for La Crosse County Sheriff.

Less than a week after Republican Jeff Wolf announced that he wouldn't seek a second four-year term, three candidates launched campaigns to succeed him. Fritz Leinfelder and Marte Peterson have filed their candidacies as Republicans with the La Crosse County Clerk. John Siegel announced his candidacy Friday but has yet to file.

All three are employees of the La Crosse County Sheriff's Office.

Leinfelder is a 29-year veteran of the sheriff's office, where he has been an investigator during the past 20 years. He has served on county and state emergency response teams and is a past president of the Wisconsin Narcotics Officers Association.

Peterson has worked in the sheriff's office for 21 years as a jailer, patrol deputy, DARE/GREAT officer, patrol supervisor and investigator supervisor. He is currently a patrol captain.

Siegel is captain of investigation for the sheriff's office and has 28 years of experience as a law enforcement officer. He plans to officially kick off his campaign April 7.

People are also reading…

The only other La Crosse County courthouse office up for election is clerk of court, where incumbent Democrat Kelly Goyette is the only candidate who has filed.

The partisan primary election is Aug. 9. The general election is Nov. 8.

+2 
Fritz Leinfelder

Leinfelder

 Steve Rundio
+2 
Marte Peterson

Peterson
+2 
John Siegel

Siegel

 Steve Rundio

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Florida governor signs 'Don't Say Gay' bill

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News