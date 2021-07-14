Three developers propose affordable housing projects for 4th and Jackson

The city is eyeing a large new affordable housing development with an emphasis on transitioning individuals out of homelessness for the block near 4th and Jackson streets.

Three developers presented their plans to the Community Development Committee Tuesday evening, proposing anywhere from 40-65 units on the block with a mix of low-income and market rate rents. If one of them is chosen by the city, residents could move in around 2023-2024.

In April, the city purchased a row of 10 homes on the east side of 4th Street between Jackson and Mississippi streets with the intention of demolishing the dilapidated structures for a new development.

All of the developers have partnered with local agencies to implement wrap-around services with their facilities, an attempt by the city to not only provide housing to those who are currently unsheltered, but to end the cycle of homelessness for those individuals or families.

Commonwealth Development Corporation of America out of Middleton is proposing the smallest development of the bunch with a three-story, $8.5 million complex. The building would include 40 "mid-rise style" units, with 10 of those set aside specifically for those transitioning out of homelessness.