Three Onalaska City Council districts on Tuesday's ballot, meet the candidates here

Voters in the city of Onalaska will elect three alderpersons to its city council next Tuesday.

Districts 1-3 are up for reelection. District 3 is certain to have turnover as Larry Jiracek is the only candidate in the race. That district is currently represented by former clerk Cari Burmaster, who filled the vacancy after Mayor Kim Smith was elected.

The Tribune asked the candidates a series of questions about their platforms. Alderperson Jim Olson, District 1, did not respond to the questionnaire.

Below are the responses the Tribune received.

Leanne Stokes, District 1

Age: 73

Education: Graduated with honors from Viterbo University with Bachelor of Arts in Accounting

Occupation: Retired from my accounting career. I specialized in the Defined Benefit, Pension and 401(k) administration for small, medium and large corporations. My accounting proficiency will help serve the Common Council throughout the city budgetary process.

Political experience: I’ve always been an active citizen in Onalaska. I attend and speak at Common Council meetings advocating for various initiatives, such as increasing the number of full-time firefighters and Free Green Space ordinance revisions. I also supported the Onalaska Canine Unit with a fundraiser to assist the Police Officers who care for Muri, their trusted police canine.

Why have you decided to run for the Onalaska Common Council and why do you think you’re the right candidate for the job?

I’ve lived in Onalaska since 1972. I’m an engaged citizen and interested in how, and why, our local government operates the way it does. I now feel it’s time to offer my services in more of an official capacity to the 1st District citizens. I believe I’m the right candidate for this position because I see the need for a more responsive and hands-on approach for the Alderperson’s position. I’ll be the representative who’s responsive to constituent concerns and accountable to 1st District citizens, while staying within the city’s budgetary constraints. Our residents are the reason Onalaska is able to grow economically and culturally.

What is your number one issue and what actions do you want to take on addressing it if elected?

1st District citizens have many different needs. One area I believe has citizens attention is the new housing unit growth and the increased neighborhood traffic it creates. This is a complex issue where we must balance the housing needs and the challenges new housing brings to an established neighborhood. The resolution will encompass input from many different units of the City Government. These are the citizen committees, Department heads and the Common Council all working together. We must manage our growth carefully while still respecting existing citizens.

Diane Wulf (i), District 2

Age: 62

Education: American Institute of Commerce (AIC), Bettendorf, IA, Secretarial Science certificate

Occupation: Currently, City of Onalaska 2nd District Alderperson (10 years total). Executive Secretary, University of Minnesota; Administrative Assistant, Valley Construction.

Political experience: 10-year member Onalaska Common Council. Have served as Council President for two years. Have continuously served the Onalaska community for 22 years on either an Onalaska City Hall committee, commission, board or Onalaska Common Council.

Why have you decided to run for the Onalaska Common Council and why do you think you’re the right candidate for the job?

I am a consummate advocate for constituents in trying to make city government more responsive and effective for them. Nothing makes me happier than working with and being able to quickly resolve an issue affecting a constituent. I’ve lived in Onalaska for 30 years and love our city. I hope to be able to continue to fight for Onalaska’s best interests.

What is your number one issue and what actions do you want to take on addressing it if elected?

In municipal government there are always a multitude of issues. Prior to recent changes, the hiring and retaining of qualified, quality city employees in a competitive labor market was challenging. As chair of Finance & Personnel, I have supported being proactive in making changes to stay competitive in today’s job market. Because of those changes, we are now not having an issue retaining and filling positions. If we aren’t able to retain staff, we aren’t able to provide necessary services. We’ve managed to retain city services and amenities throughout the COVID pandemic without significant disruption to our citizens. Continuing reliable services and quality infrastructure that Onalaskans have come to expect remains my priority.

Bob Muth, District 2

Age: 72

Education: Associate Degree in Police Science, Certified Public Manager State of Wisconsin, numerous state classes related to public service.

Occupation: Retired after 43 years as a police officer including patrol and investigator. 27 years with the Onalaska Police Department followed by 14 more as Deputy Sheriff Investigator assigned to La Crosse County District Attorney’s Office.

Political experience: Six years with the Onalaska City Council, two as Council President. 14 months as acting City of Onalaska Administrator until current manager was hired.

Why have you decided to run for the Onalaska Common Council and why do you think you’re the right candidate for the job?

I’m not happy with treatment of city employees, including the laying off several staff members to hire additional police and fire. Some council members are getting into areas they should not be involved in and/or overstepping their authority. Council members are to be a non-partisan position but some do not comply. I believe I am the right candidate as I am in good standing with city employees and department heads. I am an active member at St. Patrick’s Church and involved with the Onalaska American Legion Post 336. I’m a combat Vietnam Veteran. I’ve been a part of the Onalaska community for over over 46 years and am open and accessible to community members for their concerns.

What is your number one issue and what actions do you want to take on addressing it if elected?

To get back to working with department heads and staff to provide the best service possible for all citizens. To be accountable and let citizens know what is going on and why. I need to be available and informative so I know I’m doing the job the citizens want me to do.

Larry Jiracek, District 3

Age: 70

Education: Class of 70 from Central High, La Crosse, Associate Applied Science Western Tech, La Crosse, Realtor/Broker with Gerrard-Hoeschler, plus 25 years Military Leadership training.

Occupation: Retired 25 years military, 14 years with Gerrard-Hoeschler, currently part time driver for Dahl Motors.

Political experience: Past President Realtor Association, past President Habitat for Humanity.

Why have you decided to run for the Onalaska Common Council and why do you think you’re the right candidate for the job?

I am lucky enough to state that my family has lived in this area for four generations, so my roots go deep. Being in the military I have traveled to many parts of this world, but my wife and I always had plans to come back home. My job in the Army was that of a medic. So you could say that helping people is part of my DNA. From what I see the government needs people that are willing to help. Yes I may not be the best person for the job, but I am willing to give it my best shot.

What is your number one issue and what actions do you want to take on addressing it if elected?

I have no number one issue.

The great thing about living in the Midwest is the common sense most people have and that goes for each member of the Onalaska government. Both employed or elected they just want to help the residents of the city of Onalaska, because this is home. With my lived experiences and and my faith I can only pray that I can help make Onalaska a community we can all be proud to call home.

