Two long-time residents are vying for the Onalaska City Council District 1 seat, both bringing years of board, volunteer and leadership experience.
Incumbent Jim Binash, who has served as District 1 alderperson for the past four years and council president for one year, hopes to continue serving the community with a focus on city expansion, increase of fire and police department staff and reaching common ground on regionalization.
Tom Smith, the senior director of site operations at United Healthcare, sees a need to manage the city's growth and expenses and remain an affordable and family friendly location. Keeping the lines of conversation open between city officials and community members about important issues such as maintaining crucial city services without increasing resident taxes will be a priority.
"It is important to live within our means and manage our city’s growth and expenses closely for the benefit of Onalaska citizens," Smith said. "This means asking tough questions on priorities, revenues and expenses to assure we are spending are dollars on areas that bring the most value. Also, we need to make sure our city leaders follow keep an open dialog with our citizens and listen and continue to received feedback on what is important to our constituents."
Binash, a retired claim adjuster and investigator who serves on the Room Tax Commission, City Plan Commission, Sub-Plan Commission, Administration and Judiciary Committee, Park & Recreation and Community Development Authority boards and volunteers with the USO and Disabled American Veterans, believes his experience is an asset to the community, noting, "It takes time to get to know the department heads, the proper procedures and then integrate into the political system...My background had me often dealing with difficult and stressful situations. It required empathy, tact and excellent negotiating skills."
Smith, on the board of directors for the Onalaska Education Foundation and Big Brothers Big Sisters, 7 Rivers Region, previously served on the Onalaska School Board, Western Technical College District Board, Onalaska Food Basket Board and City of Onalaska Committees including Parks & Recreations, the Library Commission, New City Pool Design Committee and DARE.
A 30-year resident of Onalaska, he says he has a deep appreciation for the city and hopes to help maintain a positive trajectory, saying, "...I would like to use my leadership, organization and collaboration skills to help the city move in the right direction. It is very important we continue to attract new businesses and families but manage the city’s growth and expenses and assure Onalaska remains an affordable place to live and raise a family."
In regards to city growth, Binash says, "As a city we are running out of space to build on. We can expand either through annexation or redevelopment. The CDA and Plan Commission are reviewing long-range options for the downtown and Hwy 16 corridor. The city has experienced department heads and city Administrator to bring forth ideas and options regarding city concerns and issues."
Both candidates see value in the proposed creation of a regional governance system through the formation of a Metropolitan Sewerage District, which would allow each participating municipality equal input on financial aspects and rates and technical improvements.
"As we know there will be a need to upgrade the sewage system to treat for the regulations regarding phosphorus," Binash said. "If all the municipalities have some input on the expenses and future concerns about sewage treatment we should be able to amicably come to terms with future issues."
"I am open to any dialog that may benefit the city would obtain," Smith said. "If the concept makes sense and it is a win-win situation for all parties and can streamline resources and eliminate duplication, I would support."
