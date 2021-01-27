 Skip to main content
Top 10 taxpayers in La Crosse County in 2020
Top 10 taxpayers in La Crosse County in 2020

Here is a list of the top 10 taxpayers in La Crosse County in 2020. The information was provided by the county treasurer and is based on gross real estate property taxes paid before the first dollar credit.

The top 10 taxpayers last year are nearly identical as the top 10 in 2019, though Belle Square, LLC moved up one spot, paying about $190,000 more in property taxes and increasing its overall estimated property value by about 31%.

Only two groups from the list dropped in property value last year, including Valley View Mall, owned by Crown American, which lost about $4 million in collective value.

UnitedHealth Group, which owns three Downtown La Crosse riverfront office buildings and was the third-highest taxpayer in the county in 2019 and 2020, lost just under $4 million in property value last year.

All other groups on the list increased in equalized value, which is an estimated value of all taxable property within a tax district.

1. Gundersen Health System

Gundersen Health System

Equalized value: $224,688,640

2019 property tax bill: $4,860,385

Equalized value: $227,126,630

2020 property tax bill: $4,636,775

2. Kwik Trip

Kwik Trip

Equalized value: $186,355,170

2020 property tax bill: $4,055,482

3. UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group

Equalized value: $67,326,620

2020 property tax bill: $1,447,033

4. Mayo Clinic Health System

Mayo Clinic Health System-Franciscan Health Care

Mayo Clinic Health System-Franciscan Health Care

Equalized value: $54,643,490

2020 property tax bill: $1,070,793

5. Trane Co.

Trane. Co.

Equalized value: $52,796,540

2020 property tax bill: $1,173,481

6. Three Sixty Real Estate

Three Sixty Real Estate

Equalized value: $51,745,000

2020 property tax bill: $1,096,848

7. Bell Square LLC

Belle Square

Equalized value: $34,781,080

2019 property tax bill: $821,611

Equalized value: $45,502,100

2020 property tax bill: $1,011,351

8. Valley View Mall (Crown American)

Valley View Mall

Equalized value: $43,293,000

2020 property tax bill: $962,208

9. Walmart

Wal-Mart in Onalaska

The Wal-Mart in Onalaska is located at 3107 Market Place.

Equalized value: $34,091,650

2020 property tax bill: $650,821

10. Menards, Inc.

Menards in La Crosse

Equalized value: $28,039,990

2020 property tax bill: $571,643

