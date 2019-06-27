State lawmakers painted starkly different pictures of the Republican-backed budget bill Thursday, a day after the $81 billion plan passed the Senate by a single vote, landing on the desk of Gov. Tony Evers.
“We took the governor’s proposal … and came out with a strong, bipartisan bill that is going to be very proactive for the state of Wisconsin,” said Rep. Tony Kurtz, R-Wonewoc, during a GOP press conference at the Dura Tech printing plant in north La Crosse. “This is a very responsible budget that addresses investments we need to make in education, infrastructure, health care and tax relief — something the governor campaigned on and that this budget delivers.”
The bill would increase funding for a handful of state departments and agencies, though, in most cases, not as much as Evers had proposed.
As it’s written, the bill provides $500 million in new funding for K-12 schools, $484 million in new funding for roads and bridges, and $60 million to offset the disproportionate allocation of health care funds, which has hurt rural providers, lawmakers say.
Republicans, through the budget bill and other legislation, are aiming to reduce income taxes for average earners by $75 in 2019 and $136 in 2020. Evers had proposed a reduction of more than $200 for those earners, but wanted to raise taxes on large manufacturers and capital gains.
The GOP bill cleared the Senate in a 17-16 vote after one of three Republican holdouts, Chris Kapenga, R-Delafield, aligned with party leaders.
Kapenga, who sells Tesla parts and salvaged electric vehicles, made the switch shortly after lawmakers added a provision allowing the electric vehicle manufacturer to sell cars directly to Wisconsin consumers.
La Crosse area Democrats issued harsh criticisms of the bill Thursday — both for its substance and the way it was passed.
“Wisconsin families are frustrated with fiscally irresponsible Legislative Republicans who would rather protect their special interest agenda and tax giveaways to the wealthy,” Sen. Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling, D-La Crosse, said in a statement. “Instead of living with the failed policies of the past, we need to move forward with bold, innovative solutions that promote a fair economy and expand opportunities for families and communities. This budget misses the mark.”
Democrats also blasted Republicans for refusing to expand Medicaid to roughly 80,000 low-income residents. By not expanding services, Wisconsin has missed out on more than $1 billion in federal funding over the past two years.
“I still don’t know what the hell the Republicans were thinking when they voted against Medicaid expansion,” Sen. Jeff Smith, D-Brunswick, said in a statement. “We are paying more money to send our money to other states. Republicans owe the people an explanation — it’s immoral, illogical and fiscally irresponsible.”
Evers has made no public comments on the budget bill, other than tweeting that “the will of the people is the law of the land, and that’s what will be on my mind as I review the Legislature’s changes to our budget.”
Wisconsin law gives the governor unusual latitude when considering and altering legislation. Evers will have the ability to not only veto specific line items, but to strike out individual words and numbers, reshaping the document.
In 2017, Gov. Scott Walker used that veto pen 99 separate times to cut nearly $17 million from the budget, including a proposal that would have raised the revenue limit for low-spending school districts.
On Thursday, Republicans said they expect Evers to respond with some vetoes of his own, but warned the governor about dismissing the bill entirely.
“There are some dire consequences if he does veto it,” said Loren Oldenburg, R-Viroqua. “School funding, roads … it would all go back to the existing budget we’ve got.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.