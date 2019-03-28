Try 3 months for $3

Residents of the town of Campbell are off to the polls Tuesday to choose a new town board chair and two supervisor positions.

Campbell's Chairman Terry Schaller, who is running for his third two-year term, faces challenges from Bruce Becker, who has previously served on the town board. Becker is also challenging Supervisor 3 incumbent Ralph Thoren.

Dennis Nelson and Troy Littlejohn, who have never served on the board, are running against each other for Supervisor 4.

Ralph Thoren

Age: 48

Age: 48

Profession: He works at Summit Companies as a Fire Life Safety Sales Representative and has been a member of the Campbell Fire Department for nine years.

Education: High school degree

Political Experience: He has been the town of Campbell's streets and roads supervisor for the last two years. 

Family: Wife, Brooke, and three children.

The issue: "Someone once told me "you can't fix our roads by complaining about them," Thoren said. Thoren, a resident of the town of Campbell for 21 years, wants to fix the "deteriorating roads and drainage issues." The town has already received a "roadwork grant worth about $500,000," and Thoren believes in continuing this positive and progressive work for a better future.

Bruce Becker

Age: 69

Profession: Worked for the city of La Crosse for 30 years but is now retired.

Education: High school degree from Logan High School

Political Experience: Sewer Utility Supervisor for two years and Streets and Road Supervisor for another two years

Family: No family

The issues: Becker believes he can offer the town of Campbell more than what the current leadership has offered the town in the past. He said the drainage, sanitary issues and the upcoming boundary agreement with the city of La Crosse are important issues that need to be addressed.

Dennis Nelson

Age: 40

Age: 40

Profession: A business owner

Education: No Answer

Political Experience: First time running for political office

Family: Wife, Shana, and two young children

The issues: “I want to work for my taxpayers,” Nelson said. He said a major issue in Campbell is dangerous roads and board members not getting along.

Terry Schaller, chair incumbent, and Troy Littlejohn, who's running for Supervisor 4, could not be reached.

