Town of Campbell, La Crosse County team up to collect used PFAS filters

The town of Campbell is collaborating with La Crosse County to help safely dispose of filters used to treat water contaminated with PFAS.

The six-month pilot program, announced on Friday, will be the first in Wisconsin, and will both educate residents on the hazards with disposing of PFAS filters and collect and store the filters.

PFAS are a group of toxic "forever chemicals" that don't break down over time. Widespread pollution of PFAS has been found on French Island, which is under the jurisdiction of the town of Campbell, and more than 500 private wells have been found to have PFAS in them.

As leaders and communities continue to find solutions to the PFAS crisis, finding ways to dispose of filters has been an additional hurdle. Currently, there are no elevated standards for disposing of filters that contain PFAS in the state.

"With the current rate of filters being used all across Wisconsin it is an environmental and ethical commitment to reduce the rearrangement of PFAS from one media or community to another," said Lee Donahue, Campbell supervisor.

Currently, filters are thrown in the trash, which then gets sent to Xcel for incineration, which has been shown to have adverse health effects for communities.

The Campbell Town Board approved the pilot program unanimously earlier this week after meeting with county officials.

Residents can dispose of point-of-use filters at the Campbell Town Hall. There, they can find a labeled container that will look similar to a sealed, five-gallon pail. Residents are encouraged to bring their used filters in a plastic bag to then be placed in the container.

"It will be similar to those bringing expired medications to be deposited into a self-serve receptacle for proper disposal," Donahue said.

From there, the county will use a dry storage method to store the filters.

Anyone with a whole house filter that needs to be disposed but won't fit in the collection receptacles should bring them directly to the La Crosse County Household Hazardous Materials Facility at 3202 Berlin Drive.

Any businesses with filters to dispose of should call 608-785-9999.