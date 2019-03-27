Try 3 months for $3

Voters will decide who will be the town of Holland's next town board chair April 2. Steve Michaels, the incumbent, is being challenged by Larry Warzynski, a retired grandfather who wants to get more involved in the community.

Age: 72

Profession: Former Midwest region supervisor of sales engineering for CenturyTel (retired in 2012).

Education: Bachelors of science degree in electrical engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Political experience: Served on boards including the La Crosse County Board of Review that reviews requests for variances to county codes.

Family: Wife, Kathy, four grown children and two grandchildren

The issues: “Complaining does not change anything, and (I) have decided instead to get involved,” Warzynski said. His most important concern is “a new agreement with the village of Holmen and the town of Onalaska as it relates to fire and emergency services.” The candidate says Holland is paying more than its fair share for emergency services, and he would like to re-assess this amount and allocate funding to other issues like road repair. He added that he doesn’t know what the solution is but, if elected chairman, will work with the rest of the town board to resolve this issue.

Age: None provided

Profession: Entertainment industry, financial investment adviser and worked in radio.

Education: High school diploma and bachelor's degree.

Political experience: 10 years in politics.

Family: Wife and three children.

The issues: Michaels says there aren’t any major issues, but he will “continue to build better relationships with surrounding communities, continue to support (the) local fire department, continue to move (the) town of Holland forward not backward with new ways of doing things and, lastly, [improve] relationships with residents’ concerns and ideas as its about them not us as board members.” Michaels says he will “continue to work fo … the residents and the town of Holland.”

Running uncontested for supervisor positions on the town board is Jerome Pedretti in District 1 and Jeff Herlitzke in District 2. 

