All terrain vehicles might be allowed on Onalaska town roads in the near future.

The town board voted Wednesday to convene the ordinance committee to begin drafting an ordinance that would allow all-terrain and utility task vehicles on town roads.

Wisconsin state statute allows municipalities to open roads to ATV and UTV use through ordinances. Over the last five years, these ordinances have grown in popularity as UTV have also become more popular, a representative from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said.

There are over 5,500 active registered ATVs/UTVs in La Crosse County, according to a quarterly recreational vehicle count by the department at the end of 2022. The state is home to almost 481,384 all-terrain and utility vehicles.

Supervisor Sandy Thompson made the motion to convene the ordinance committee. The motion was approved 4-1 with town chairperson Stan Hauser dissenting.

Hauser disagreed with assembling the committee because he believes the town should have a referendum to poll residents on the issue.

Thompson said neighborhood focus groups would be more beneficial than an advisory referendum, particularly because a referendum would likely not occur until February 2024.

The issue came before the town board in March after 54 verified town residents signed a petition in favor of opening the roads to ATV/UTV use.

Residents in favor of opening roads cited increased recreational activity for the summer and using the ATVs as an alternative commuter vehicle.

In response to the initial petition, over 130 verified town residents signed a petition opposing the potential ordinance.

Those in opposition said they are concerned about road conditions, neighborhood noise and pedestrian and vehicle safety.

Kirk Konichek, a recreation warden with the Department of Natural Resources, is responsible for investigating accidents in recreational vehicles.

He said operator inexperience, operating while under the influence and speed are the three biggest contributing factors to ATV/UTV crashes.

Konichek’s critical piece of advice for UTV and ATV use is to abide by the special speed limits for the vehicles. ATVs and UTVs are not designed to be operated on asphalt roads and have low tire pressures, so speeding causes a major safety concern.

“That’s why we see a lot of incidents on blacktop with speed because the machines are just not meant to handle it,” Konichek said. “They are different from a vehicle. A vehicle designed with safety in mind, they’re designed to take impacts, to hold together, whereas a UTV is not.”

Enforcement of speed limits and other rules can be difficult with new road routes being opened because the responsibility falls on local law enforcement.

The Department of Natural Resources offers training in ATV/UTV regulations for local law enforcement, but it is not mandatory.

“The biggest thing is just safety,” Konichek concluded. “Wear helmets, wear seatbelts and operate at a reasonable speed.”

Countywide roads for ATVs

Other La Crosse County towns and villages are considering allowing ATVs/UTVs on roads or have already passed ordinances. The village of Holmen has been considering opening its roads.

The town of Holland recently opened all town roads to ATV/UTV use. Towns of Farmington and Hamilton have designated specific routes for ATVs and UTVs.

Thompson thought it was important to begin drafting an ordinance so the supervisors could take time to define the rules and regulations for use, while also creating an ordinance on a parallel timeframe to other towns.

One difficulty when opening town roads is that the roads often end or intersect into an adjoining city or village or county road — something the town does not have jurisdiction over. Many towns, villages and cities will need to work together to provide the safety routes.

La Crosse County currently has a county wide ordinance that pertains to ATV/UTV use on approved routes. Approved routes must have signage indicating when the route begins and ends.

The county also has regulations for speed limits, vehicle lighting, age limitations, helmets and what side of the road the vehicle is on.

The county is working on an updated ordinance given the popularity of towns and villages opening their roads to ATVs and UTVs.