Town of Shelby leaders face a tough decision about the town’s police department.

The town board will discuss the merits of maintaining a police officer during its May 9 meeting. Board chair Tim Candahl said no decision will be made until the town starts working on its budget later this year, but he said eliminating the department is under consideration.

“We’re in the early stages. … There won’t a decision made for a while,” Candahl said. “We’re doing studies and finding out what’s out there.”

The department will be without a sworn officer when its lone policeman, officer Sean Horton, retires in June. Candahl said the department has operated nearly two years with one officer but has staffed two in the past.

La Crosse County Sheriff John Siegel said people from his office will meet with Shelby officials prior to the May 9 meeting to discuss the issue.

Siegel said there is no requirement that a town maintain a police force.

“The sheriff’s office has always served the town of Shelby in some capacity as their police department does not operate 24 hours a day,” Siegel said.

Siegel said the sheriff’s office became responsible for more calls in Shelby after the town went from two officers to one. The town’s website directs people to call La Crosse County dispatch if no officer is on duty.

“If the final position is eliminated, the sheriff’s office will handle all calls for service and investigations,” Siegel said.

The town budgeted $402,000 in 2023 for public safety, of which $120,000 is spent on the police department. The rest is allocated for the town’s fire department.

The minutes of the February town board meeting referred to the option of hiring a constable who would assist with enforcing town ordinances but wouldn’t have the authority to make arrests. The minutes say the sheriff’s office would be responsible for “life and safety coverage.”