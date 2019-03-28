Voters will decide who will be the town of Shelby’s next board supervisors April 2.
The former three-person town board, a chair and two supervisors, is now a contested race among six candidates for four supervisor positions. Tim Padesky and Timothy Ehler, incumbents, are running against four new candidates: Renee Knutson, David Gebhart, Larry Quillin and Marlene Heal. The top two vote-getters will receive a two-year term and the next two with the most votes will receive a one-year term.
Marlene Heal
Age: 62
Profession: Teller supervisor at Riverbank
Education: Diploma from De Soto High School
Political Experience: Treasurer in the town of De Soto for 10 years.
Family: Three children and 6 grandchildren
The issues: Water and roads are a big issue.
Renee Knutson
Age: 62
Profession: Currently retired but worked as a Visual Presentation Manager with Dayton Hudson, Pet Therapy Director and pet therapy volunteer at Coulee Region Humane Society.
Education: UW-La Crosse
Political Experience: No political experience but was asked to run for the board.
Family: Husband, Kurt, and two dogs, Zeva and Quinn.
The issues: "I love where I live," Knutson said. She said Shelby, her home for 34 years, is a town full of great people and it was time for her to give back. "I don’t have a personal agenda. Which means that I am here to listen to the needs and concerns of our residents and act on their behalf," Knutson said. Knutson thinks boundary and sewerage agreements need to be negotiated, as well as increasing transparency and engagement with residents in regards to ideas, decision-making and solutions in Shelby. Knutson said she hopes to be the person who can cultivate the relationship between the board and Shelby residents, "I hope to add a more personal connection to inspire that."
Tim Padesky (incumbent)
Age: 64
Profession: Worked as an electrician for 46 years and has owned T.D. Padesky Electric, Inc. for 36 years.
Education: Graduate of La Crosse Central High School and received his Electrical Apprenticeship Degree from WWTI.
Political Experience: Elected to the town of Shelby Board of Supervisors in 2017.
Family: Wife, Tara Johnson, and two grown children, Nicholas and Layna.
The issues: "I am running for a second term to work on the expanded Shelby Town Board to continue working for the betterment of Shelby residents," Padesky said. He also said his experience as a small business owner is a necessary skill for "dealing with a (small town's) strained operating budget." Padesky said other issues he wants to resolve include "recent storm damage, the boundary agreement with the city of La Crosse, ongoing road repairs and upgrades, sewer and water upgrades, parks improvements, walking trails and equipment updates," just to name a few issues. "I will continue to make tough, fiscally responsible, common sense decisions for the citizens of the Town of Shelby."
Larry Quillin
Age: 75
Profession: Had an international advertising and marketing business that he owned for some 40 years (retired.)
Political experience: He has been very involved in his community (from Scouting to Riverfest to Convention & Visitors Bureau, church and more.)
Family: Wife and two grown sons, Shawn and Scott.
The issue: "I think it is critical that we make an effort to break up the current three-person “good-ol-boy“ board of directors we have been living under for so long. That is why I am running for Shelby Town Board supervisor."
Dave Gebhart
Education: Graduate of University of Wisconsin with a bachelors of science degree in Marketing/Management
Profession: Worked in sales and management for 25 years with a Fortune 500 service company and owned a specialty chemical company.
Political Experience: Former president and board member of CRUSA (Coulee Region United Soccer Association)
Timothy Ehler, an incumbent, could not be reached.
