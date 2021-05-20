Trane All Abilities park set to open June 3; City approves final plans for Miller Bluff trail

New trail in Miller Bluff

Park officials approved a new hike-only trail through the La Crosse blufflands Thursday night.

The roughly one mile trail will be built to climb up Miller Bluff, and will travel from the Lower Hixon Parking Lot up to the bluff lookout vista.

It will specifically begin at the Lower Hixon Trail Head, crossing the gully below the Vista Trail before wrapping below the Milson Prairie rock point. It will then skirt below the Milson Prairie ridgeline to the north, crossing a plot of land that was swapped with a private owner, connecting to the existing Miller Bluff lookout trail, and will create a loop for hikers.

The new trail will not use the Vista Trail bridge, and will be entirely built on city property, and crews will also repair the existing Bluff Pass Trail during construction, after the public highlighted it as a priority for trail users and it has potential for a possible EMS route to the forest.

"This is a high priority focus as restoration is very necessary to make this a sustainable trail that withstands erosion and weathering. It's current condition does not meet modern trail standards," the city states in its plans for the trail project.