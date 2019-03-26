Anthony Chergosky, assistant professor of political science and public administration at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, discusses the upcoming spring elections and explains how their results will set the table for 2020.
Tribcast: April 2 elections and setting the table for 2020
From the Tribcast: The flagship podcast of the La Crosse Tribune series
Elizabeth Beyer
Data, interactive and video journalist
Elizabeth Beyer is a data, interactive and video journalist with the River Valley Media Group.
Scott Rada
Digital news editor
Digital news editor
