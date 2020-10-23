Trump to visit West Salem Tuesday

President Donald Trump will visit West Salem on Tuesday, Oct. 27, for a rally, his campaign announced Friday.

Just one week from the election, the event will be hosted at the La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway in West Salem, which is an outdoor venue. Trump supporters held a parade for the president at the speedway last weekend.

The president is scheduled to give remarks at 4 p.m.

This announcement comes several weeks after Trump abruptly changed plans to host a rally in La Crosse instead moving the event to Janesville. That event was eventually cancelled altogether after the president was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Trump is also set to visit Waukesha on Saturday, signaling the campaign's focus on Wisconsin in the final stretch of the campaign.

Doors will open at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Tickets for the rally can be obtained at the campaign's website. Two tickets can be registered per phone number.

Love 4 Funny 4 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 1

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox! Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.