Tucker Gretebeck launches campaign on 'optimism' for 96th Assembly District

An organic farmer and former teacher from Cashton, Wis., announced his campaign Tuesday for the 96th District of Wisconsin’s Assembly.
Tucker Gretebeck, a Driftless Region native, launched his run as a Democratic candidate for the seat, which represents all of Crawford County and parts of Vernon and Monroe.
“We’ve seen a lot of changes, some good, some not so good. Right now, I see an opportunity to build this area from the inside out,” he said in a statement.
Gretebeck’s family has lived in the area for generations he said, and he and his wife, Becky, own the All Seasons Farm in Cashton, which has been producing milk for Organic Valley for the last 15 years. They also operate a pumpkin patch.
A political newcomer, Gretebeck’s campaign said it is focused on resilience and enhancing the joys that come with living in Southwestern Wisconsin, which he called “the most beautiful area in the whole country.”
Gretebeck said he knows the value of having optimism and helping each other through tough times, and hopes to use that to make change in the district.
He graduated from Westby High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Mount Senario College in Ladysmith, Wis.
He taught for five years leading up to Act 10 at several rural public schools in the district, but had to keep farming part-time as a safety net because he was working without a contract.
“I’ve always needed the community to kind of support me along the way to get all of this stuff done. Because I never knew if I had a job in the fall,” he said.
In 2018, his family’s pumpkin patch was devastated by the record flooding, destroying several buildings and uprooting the crops.
“It was horrible, to say the least,” Gretebeck said.
His family tried getting government support to rebuild, but said they didn’t get any help. It instead took community support to get them back on track for the next season.
“It was the community that picked us up and got us going,” he said.
“Community support is what makes this area work,” he added, “and if there were some levers that could be accessed that could help other people, we could do so much better.”
Of his decision to run, Gretebeck said he wants to give back now, and feels that there is a sense of urgency to support community efforts at the state level.
“If there’s ever a chance that people need help, it’s now,” he said, saying that the community needs to start looking forward and have something to be excited about. “We can’t be all doom and gloom.”
“I start thinking about my kids and what we’re gonna leave them, and if we don’t start doing something soon, they’re gonna have way bigger problems than we have,” he said.
Grettebeck said he hopes that at the state level he can work to find ways to give communities and families ways to succeed.
“There’s a lot of growth that can happen by putting the money into individual’s hand and letting them be creative and letting them build,” he said.
Gretebeck is running as a Democrat, but calls himself a “radical moderate.” He will challenge incumbent Loren Oldenburg, R-Viroqua, who has held the seat since 2018.
“It’ll be an interesting campaign, especially with what’s going on here with COVID-19,” Oldenburg said. “Even being on the ballot is a challenge this year.”
“You hear the headlines, it’s very partisan, bickering and stuff. But behind the scenes, we have to work together to get things done,”Oldenburg said.
“All of our representatives in this area, they’re all trying to help in the ways that they can,” Gretebeck said. “The way I can help is by thinking outside of the box and thinking ahead.”
A Republican has represented the 96th District since at least 2000, but Gretebeck said he thinks his message of solidarity and perseverance will resonate with voters.
“I think that the opportunities that we have to make a better life for ourselves don’t exactly fit party lines,” he said.
“The lawmakers in Madison, we gotta find a way to do this together,” he said. “And it’s gotta be together, otherwise we’re gonna stall. And by the time we get the things done that need to happen, it might be too late.”
