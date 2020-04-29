Tucker Gretebeck launches campaign on 'optimism' for 96th Assembly District

“I’ve always needed the community to kind of support me along the way to get all of this stuff done. Because I never knew if I had a job in the fall,” he said.

In 2018, his family’s pumpkin patch was devastated by the record flooding, destroying several buildings and uprooting the crops.

“It was horrible, to say the least,” Gretebeck said.

His family tried getting government support to rebuild, but said they didn’t get any help. It instead took community support to get them back on track for the next season.

“It was the community that picked us up and got us going,” he said.

“Community support is what makes this area work,” he added, “and if there were some levers that could be accessed that could help other people, we could do so much better.”

Of his decision to run, Gretebeck said he wants to give back now, and feels that there is a sense of urgency to support community efforts at the state level.

“If there’s ever a chance that people need help, it’s now,” he said, saying that the community needs to start looking forward and have something to be excited about. “We can’t be all doom and gloom.”