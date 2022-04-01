Two Holmen School Board candidates respond to Q&A ahead of April 5 election

Voters in the Holmen School District will elect two people to its school board next Tuesday, April 5.

Those elected will serve three-year terms on the board.

The Tribune asked the candidates a series of questions about their platforms. Candidates Josh Neumann and Chad Updike did not respond to the questionnaire.

Below are the responses the Tribune received:

Barbara Wuensch

Age: 46

Education: Bachelor of Arts, University of Wisconsin-La Crosse

Occupation: Probation and Parole Agent, Wisconsin Department of Corrections

Political experience: Holmen School District Student Achievement and Learning Committee

Why have you decided to run for the Holmen School Board and why do you think you’re the right candidate for the job?

I have to believe we all have the same vision: we want our children to have the best public education we can give them. I believe I can help achieve that. I want every student to feel they are important and worthy, regardless of race, gender, socioeconomic status or ability. I want them to accomplish goals they may have been told elsewhere they weren’t capable of reaching. Most importantly, I want them to succeed in whatever they choose and know that the Holmen School District was a part of those achievements.

There are many reasons I believe I am qualified for this position. I am a career civil servant. In this role, I am responsible for analyzing situations and making critical decisions on a daily basis. These decisions affect the safety of the community and those around me. Collaboration with local stakeholders is an essential part of my position and I take pride in my relationships with those stakeholders. Personally, I have two children who graduated from the district. I have an understanding of the importance of my involvement in my child’s educational experience but at the same time, entrusting the district to provide my children with a quality education.

What is your number one issue and what actions do want to take on addressing it if elected?

The District currently has timely maintenance issues that are in need of attention. We also need to do a better job at compensating our educators. I am hopeful the state will eventually fulfill their promise to fund a larger portion of our school district’s budget to assist in these needs, thus helping to keep our mill rate steady. Our students and staff deserve a safe learning environment. I believe additional steps can also be taken to compensate staff for previous experience and education. With three universities in our area, we could also benefit from partnering with these schools to recruit a diverse pool of teachers interested in teaching in our district.

Rebecca Rieber (i)

Age: 51

Education: Bachelors from Winona State

Occupation: Long-term care administrator

Political experience: 6 years on the Holmen School Board and current Vice President

Why have you decided to run for the Holmen School Board and why do you think you’re the right candidate for the job?

I have immense desire for Holmen district to achieve academic excellence and inclusivity and equity for all. I have enthusiasm and energy to address the current staffing shortages, the current division of the district and community and the need for a continued safe and healthy learning environment. I also want to ensure that students are receiving a variety of services to meet their mental health needs.

What is your number one issue and what actions do want to take on addressing it if elected?

Student success continues to be the most important issue for me as a member of the District of Holmen School Board. Following through on the current projects related to student achievement and success is one way I can address the issue if I am re-elected. To have successful student learning and achievement we also need to address staffing, diversity, inclusion and the mental health needs of the district.

