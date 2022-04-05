 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two new faces, one incumbent elected to Onalaska Common Council

The Onalaska Common Council will add two new alderpersons and keep one incumbent after Tuesday's election.

Below are the results which were posted shortly after 9:30 p.m. with all precincts reporting, though all results are technically unofficial until the canvass on Friday.

District 1

Candidate Votes Percentage 
Jim Olson (i) 364  
Leanne Stokes 597  
Write-in  



District 2

Candidate Votes Percentage 
Diane Wulf (i) 564  
Bob Muth 245  
Write-in  

District 3

Candidate Votes Percentage 
Larry Jiracek 563  
Write-in  
