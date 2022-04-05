Two new faces, one incumbent elected to Onalaska Common Council

The Onalaska Common Council will add two new alderpersons and keep one incumbent after Tuesday's election.
Below are the results which were posted shortly after 9:30 p.m. with all precincts reporting, though all results are technically unofficial until the canvass on Friday.
District 1
Candidate Votes Percentage Jim Olson (i) 364 Leanne Stokes 597 Write-in 3 District 2
Candidate Votes Percentage Diane Wulf (i) 564 Bob Muth 245 Write-in 2 District 3
Candidate Votes Percentage Larry Jiracek 563 Write-in 9
In Photos: Onalaska vs Central boys basketball, February 18
Onalaska's Nick Odem
Central's Porter Pretasky, right, is guarded by Onalaska's Michael Skemp
Central's Devon Fielding
Central's Nic Williams, center, Onalaska's Isaac Skemp, left, and T.J. Stuttley
Onalaska's Brock Herczeg
Onalaska's Michael Skemp
Johnny Davis hangs with his temmates in the stands.
Onalaska's T.J. Stuttley, left, Central's Colin Adams
Central's Devon Fielding
Onalaska's T.J. Stuttley, left, Central's Colin Adams
Onalaska's Nick Odem, center
Onalaska student fans
Central players during the National anthem
The Davis family take in photos given to them by Central High School.
Central head coach Todd Fergot and Johnny Davis hug at center court
Johnny Davis peps up the Central team
Central student fans
Jordan and Johnny Davis head out to center court.
Johnny Davis and head coach, Todd Fergot watch as Davis' Mr. Basketball banner is unveiled, Davis' father, Mark Davis, and brother, Jordan Davis accompany them.
