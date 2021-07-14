 Skip to main content
U.S. Trade Representative Tai to visit La Crosse Friday to talk farm trade policies
U.S. Trade Representative Tai to visit La Crosse Friday to talk farm trade policies

Katherine Tai is the Biden administration's choice to take over as the U.S. trade representative. Tai is the chief trade counsel for the U.S. House Committee on Ways and Means. She was born in Connecticut to Taiwanese parents.

United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai will visit La Crosse Friday to tour a nearby farm and host a roundtable on agriculture trade issues with Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, her office announced Wednesday.

The duo will tour Hamburg Hills Farm in Stoddard on Friday morning, and then host a roundtable with local farmers and small business owners to "discuss how trade policy can better help the farming and agriculture industry and its workers."

Kai is visiting Western Wisconsin just two weeks after President Joe Biden made a stop in La Crosse. During his visit, Biden touted his infrastructure plan, but the trip was initially planned to talk agriculture.

Ron Kind

Kind

Another member of Biden's cabinet, the United States Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh, also visited La Crosse this spring.

Hamburg Hills is a popular spot for Democratic visits. Owned and operated by Tim and Lisa Servais and their kids, the organic dairy farm hosted Democratic Gov. Tony Evers last month, and Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar stumped for Biden at the farm last fall.

Tai, who is the first Asian-American and woman of color to serve in this cabinet position, previously served as the chief trade counsel for the U.S. House Committee on Ways and Means, which Kind serves on.

Tai will travel to La Crosse on Thursday, and return to Washington D.C. after Friday's event. Press will be allowed during the roundtable's opening comments.

