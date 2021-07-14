U.S. Trade Representative Tai to visit La Crosse Friday to talk farm trade policies

United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai will visit La Crosse Friday to tour a nearby farm and host a roundtable on agriculture trade issues with Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, her office announced Wednesday.

The duo will tour Hamburg Hills Farm in Stoddard on Friday morning, and then host a roundtable with local farmers and small business owners to "discuss how trade policy can better help the farming and agriculture industry and its workers."

Kai is visiting Western Wisconsin just two weeks after President Joe Biden made a stop in La Crosse. During his visit, Biden touted his infrastructure plan, but the trip was initially planned to talk agriculture.

Another member of Biden's cabinet, the United States Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh, also visited La Crosse this spring.