Unprecedented funding for La Crosse: Here's how the city and county plan to spend ARPA funds

The La Crosse region has received a whopping nearly $45 million from the federal government in COVID-19 relief, and both the city and county officially have plans in motion to spend it.

The city of La Crosse received $21,748,073 from the American Rescue Plan Act and La Crosse County received $22,923,224.

Both entities have spent some of the unprecedented funds, but most of it has been allocated and is awaiting being used.

Arriving to exactly how each entity would divide its funds differed for both. While both used public input, the city discussed internally while the county had a more public-facing process with task forces to sort out specifics. But both eventually arrived at a similar destination of divvying funds up into different spending or project categories that will be base points from here on out.

Here’s how each has approximately broken their future spending down:

City of La Crosse

$925,000 for small businesses and impacted industries

$2.405 million for improvements to childcare, childhood health and living and recreation environments

$4.070 million for housing and neighborhoods, including those facing homelessness

$11.1 million for climate and broadband

La Crosse County

$1.5 million for solar energy on county buildings or land

$2 million for stormwater infrastructure grants

$2 million for housing redevelopment grants

$2.425 million for skilled trades training

$3.3 million for a neighborhood childcare model

$5 million for renovations to the Hillview Health Care Center

$6 million for bridge housing for families and adults

The county and city align in some areas of its spending, probably most notably on housing and homelessness, which the two entities have already teamed up on in recent months.

Both also plan to invest in green energy and the economy.

This unprecedented funding is expected to help the Coulee Region accomplish big things, and both the city and the county have stated that it’s helping push along projects that have long been in limbo or considered hard-to-reach.

“The generous ARPA allocation allows us to fund initiatives that had been in the queue for a while but that we had not been able to tackle meaningfully due to scarce resources,” La Crosse County Board chair Monica Kruse told the Tribune.

This includes the renovation and redesign of Hillview, one of the county’s nursing homes, and sustainability initiatives, she said.

“This truly is an extraordinary opportunity to make lasting changes in our community and I am committed to making the most of that opportunity,” La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds told the Tribune.

Both Kruse and Reynolds agreed that the pandemic helped communities re-prioritize its most pressing issues.

“COVID has put many of our perennial needs into sharper focus, and has shown us that we have to be prepared to do things differently, more efficiently going forward,” Kruse said.

She said that it’s specifically helped bring to light how “interrelated” issues are, from housing to childcare to jobs.

“The ARPA funds will go a long way to help us put all these pieces into place to help our economy recover and to position us for a prosperous future,” Kruse said. “Spent wisely, these funds will have a transformational effect on our county and our population for decades to come.”

Reynolds said it has helped the city look at ways it can be more resilient.

“So that we can help mitigate effects of a future event — whether that be another pandemic or a natural disaster or anything similar — but also simply tackle those on-going disparities that exist in our healthcare, education, access to transportation, childcare availability, housing and so much more,” he said.

Different entities have been affected differently by the pandemic, and while the city of La Crosse had to make budget cuts when the virus landed, La Crosse County had a banner financial year, adding a layer to the spending of ARPA funds.

The city has spent some of its funds already on restoring library positions that were laid off at the beginning of the pandemic, and last fall the La Crosse Common Council approved that the city could opt-out of a state spending restriction so that it can use its ARPA funds more freely.

Looking ahead, both entities will require that each project that requires ARPA funding will need individual approval from their respective governing bodies.

The La Crosse Common Council will vote next week on whether to spend $200,000 from ARPA on another state-required test on the lead contamination at the La Crosse River Marsh.

Reynolds also noted to the Tribune that he plans to bring a “final project list” for the rest of the non-committed funds to the council next month for approval.

All communities have until the end of 2026 to spend all of their ARPA funds, but Reynolds said they don’t want to waste any time and cautioned that bumps in the upcoming road are inevitable.

“We simply do not have the luxury to develop a perfect path forward,” Reynolds said. “We will have to make decisions on how best to help our community over the short and long terms using information we have at our disposal now and best forecasts for the future.”

