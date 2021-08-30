UPDATE: City contract with local PR group now pulled from consideration

Others questioned the process to acquire the contract, wondering if there was enough effort to hear a wide range of proposals for the service.

Reynolds said the city received one other proposal from another local group that he said was more than 10 times the cost. The service agreement did not need to go through a bidding process, he said, and could either be sought by reaching out to companies directly or through a request for proposal (RFP) process.

Reynolds has emphasized the importance of unifying the city's communications and public outreach, and said that River Travel Media would have helped the city adopt a more cohesive message.

"The idea is just to create more transparency. To create a situation where we're able to better answer the issues of the public," he said. "It's just something that we've never prioritized and you can tell that."

This contract with River Travel Media was not intended to directly create a new city staff position, but instead was meant as a bridge to get to that point, and the city had hoped to hire on a full-time, in-house spokesperson some time next year.

Reynolds said that if he decides to again pursue a service agreement to outsource the city's communications, it will be done through an RFP to solicit more proposals.