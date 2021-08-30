UPDATE: City contract with local PR group now pulled from consideration

The city of La Crosse looked at plans to contract a local marketing group to handle its public relations for the next year, but Mayor Mitch Reynolds has since pulled the contract from consideration.
The legislation proposed a contract with River Travel Media for at least 12 months for about $62,700. The contract was poised to get a vote from the Finance & Personnel Committee this Thursday, but Reynolds said the city will no longer move forward with these plans.
The contract was pulled from consideration about two hours after the Tribune published a story online detailing the contract and some concerns officials had with it.
At least one council member had issued concerns that the contract may be a conflict of interest, as the media director of River Travel Media volunteered on Reynolds' campaign, a relationship that the mayor disclosed to council members in an Aug. 25 letter.
"I really just have concerns about that," said council member Andrea Richmond on the issue.
Reynolds told the Tribune in an email Monday that he did not want "his relationship with one of the company's owners to negatively impact the important work needed to be done in engaging our community on important decisions and routine city business."
Reynolds previously said that Brent Hanifl helped lead communications and outreach on his campaign as a volunteer, managing social media, emails, messaging and more. According to campaign finance documents, Hanifl did not donate to Reynolds' campaign and was never paid for his work.
Reynolds, who is now about four months into his new role as mayor, said that Hanifl approached him soon after taking office with a proposal to do public outreach for the city. Reynolds said he had been "impressed" by Hanifl's work on his campaign and met with Hanifl and other leaders of River Travel Media to hear more.
"If there are people who are uncomfortable with it, I understand. I get it. I wasn't thinking of, 'I'm going to bestow this gift upon somebody worked on my campaign as a volunteer,'" Reynolds said. "I was just thinking about let's get the messaging out to the city of La Crosse so I can help people."
Doug Happel, council member and chair of Finance & Personnel, said he didn't think the relationship between Reynolds and Hanifl reached the point of concern.
"Lots of people volunteer for campaigns, lots of people contribute money to campaigns, and if that was a prohibiting factor we'd have all kinds of places that any governmental entities could not work with," Happel said. "If the mayor had — which he doesn't — had a financial interest in the company, that would obviously be inappropriate."
Happel did have some questions about the spending, and said he likely would have voted in favor of the contract, but was not ready to commit to supporting it, saying he wanted to "listen to the discussion and the mayor's explanation."
Others questioned the process to acquire the contract, wondering if there was enough effort to hear a wide range of proposals for the service.
Reynolds said the city received one other proposal from another local group that he said was more than 10 times the cost. The service agreement did not need to go through a bidding process, he said, and could either be sought by reaching out to companies directly or through a request for proposal (RFP) process.
Reynolds has emphasized the importance of unifying the city's communications and public outreach, and said that River Travel Media would have helped the city adopt a more cohesive message.
"The idea is just to create more transparency. To create a situation where we're able to better answer the issues of the public," he said. "It's just something that we've never prioritized and you can tell that."
This contract with River Travel Media was not intended to directly create a new city staff position, but instead was meant as a bridge to get to that point, and the city had hoped to hire on a full-time, in-house spokesperson some time next year.
Reynolds said that if he decides to again pursue a service agreement to outsource the city's communications, it will be done through an RFP to solicit more proposals.
"I am not sure when that might happen. Until then, I — and all of our city staff — will continue working diligently to communicate with the public as effectively as possible on all issues," Reynolds said.
This story has been updated as of 3:35 p.m. Monday after the legislation in question was pulled from the council's agenda.