UPDATE: Conservative law group threatens lawsuit if city of La Crosse finalizes conversion therapy ban

A conservative law group is threatening a lawsuit against the city of La Crosse if it finalizes its ban on conversion therapy, according to a letter that was shared with the Tribune.

The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, also known as WILL, sent a letter to the La Crosse Common Council on Monday, claiming its ban on conversion therapy is unconstitutional and illegal.

"If it receives definitive approval in its present form or a substantial equivalent, the city can expect a lawsuit," the letter reads.

The city council previously approved the ban in June, but last month the ordinance was brought back to the drawing board in an attempt to strengthen the language from potential lawsuits.

The Tribune reached out to Mayor Mitch Reynolds and city council leadership for their reactions to the letter, but did not receive immediate responses.

While the ban is currently paused, if ultimately approved, it would make it illegal to perform conversion therapy on minors in the city of La Crosse.

Conversion therapy is a widely discredited practice that attempts to change a person's sexual identity or gender orientation, and has been shown to be harmful to members of the LGBTQ+ community.

WILL's letter claims the ordinance violates free speech, saying the city is discriminating against a specific viewpoint. The group took issue with a part of the ordinance that states it is illegal to try to change behaviors or the gender expression of an individual, but it allows counseling that supports someone going through gender transition.

As currently written, the ordinance makes conversion therapy illegal in the city at all levels, including as performed by parents or religious leaders. The city has pointed to a potential edit, though, that would specify that conversion therapy would need to be a paid practice.

But in its letter WILL appears to get ahead of that potential change, saying the city "cannot justify the ordinance by reference to a supposed 'professional speech' category."

"That might reduce the number of individuals to whom the ordinance applies, but it would not solve most of the legal problems discussed," WILL states.

A professional speech doctrine has been used by lower courts in the past, which essentially limited free-speech rights of professionals when offering advice or counsel, but the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2018 that professional speech is protected under the First Amendment.

WILL additionally argues against the intent of the ordinance and the impact conversion therapy has.

"The city has completely failed to demonstrate that banning counselors, ministers and parents from suggesting that a child not immediately 'change' his or her 'gender identity' or 'gender expressions' will in fact harm the health or safety of the child," the letter states.

The city and supporters of the ban have cited that most major medical and psychological groups around the world have discredited conversion therapy, and studies that show conversion therapy can cause harm, especially on LGBTQ+ youth.

WILL also says that what the ordinance considers conversion therapy is too broad, saying it appears "drafted to cast as wide as net as possible." The group points to religious sermons and conversations parents have with children as potential grey areas within the ordinance.

The group also claims that the city does not have the authority to regulate the issue of conversion therapy, saying that is the role of the state Legislature instead.

In addition, WILL claims the ordinance violates both federal and state religious protections, and the 14th Amendment which establishes parental rights and a prohibition on "vagueness."

"We need not doubt the city's good intentions. But the city's foray into the sphere of censorship was ill-considered and poorly executed and is not salvageable," WILL states.

The conversion therapy has stirred a lot of discourse in La Crosse, bringing dozens of people to the La Crosse Common Council chambers and more than a hundred letters both in support and opposition. Some even requested Mayor Reynolds to veto the ban, though those calls went unanswered.

The local voices who have expressed opposition to the ban have used similar arguments as those cited in WILL's letter.

A local group called the Save Your Rights Coalition, which was created in response to La Crosse's conversion therapy ban, said it first brought the issue to WILL's attention. The law firm then took on the issue independently, the coalition said.

"This is a great effort by one of the most highly respected law firms in America, to save your rights, and our elected officials should not ignore this letter," cofounder and former city council member Tom Sweeney said in a statement.

This is a developing story. It was last updated at noon to include more details from WILL's letter, statements and background information.