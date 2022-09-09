Update: La Crosse City Council passes ban on conversion therapy — again

The La Crosse Common Council has passed a ban on conversion therapy for a second time, after redrafting the original in hopes to protect it against legal challenges that are almost certain to come.

This ban prohibits medical professionals from performing conversion therapy on anyone under the age of 18 in the city of La Crosse. Conversion therapy is a widely discredited practice that attempts to forcibly change a person's sexual orientation or gender identity, and has been found to be particularly harmful to LGBTQ+ youth.

After meeting in closed session for about half an hour, the city council passed the ban on an 8-4 vote with one abstention.

"I do not want us to be scared away because we might be sued because we are looking out for the best interests of the people that live in this city," said council member Mac Kiel who has sponsored the legislation.

A crowd once again filled city hall on Thursday to watch the vote. The ban has gained a lot of attention in the community, and has featured dozens of voices both in support of the ban who say conversion therapy is harmful, and those in opposition who say it violates constitutional rights. Some at the meeting wore an array of rainbow colored shirts that read: "Conversion therapy dropout." One person held up a small sign in support of the First Amendment, while another person was wrapped in the pride flag.

The city council originally passed the ban back in June. But on the advice of the city's attorney, the resolution was reconsidered — which officially put the ban on pause — so that it could be rewritten to be legally stronger.

The original ban was broad and banned anyone in the city from performing conversion therapy on minors, and placed all enforcement in the hands of local police.

But the new ban is much narrower, and only prohibits medical and psychological professionals who are licensed or practicing under someone who is licensed from performing conversion therapy, which notably leaves out religious leaders.

The new ban also leaves enforcement up to the state, and any allegations of violations to the ban will be referred to the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services.

Council president Barb Janssen, and council members Chris Woodard, Doug Happel, Scott Neumeister voted against the ban. Neumeister originally signaled support for the ban back in June, though he was not at the final council meeting to vote. Council member Andrea Richmond abstained from the vote on Thursday after voting against it in June, but voted in favor of the revised ban last week in committee.

Many of the council members in opposition have expressed concerns that the city doesn't have the authority to regulate conversion therapy, stating that it should instead be in the hands of the state or county.

"We have an obligation to keep focus on things that we really have control over," Janssen said. She said she does not support conversion therapy, but compared the ban to regulating businesses or hospitals.

Happel said his vote was not "against any segment of the community," but was a "technical issue," with similar concerns that the city was banning a medical practice.

"I doubt very much if we would ban kidney surgery. Sometimes there are things the city council should probably stay out of," Happel said.

Council member Neumeister, who has expressed his opposition to conversion therapy, described the ban as a slippery slope. "And as much as this pulls at our heart strings," he said, "it's just not our role."

Kiel noted that she reached out to La Crosse County to see if they would pass a ban themselves, but was told that it could only cover communities that don't have an independent police department and would not cover the city of La Crosse.

"A large group of our community asked for help, because something in our city wasn't working for them and was hurting them, and we have the opportunity to do something about that," council member Rebecca Schwarz said in support of the ban. She said that health and human safety is within the city council's purview.

La Crosse's ban is expected to face legal challenges after the conservative law group Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty (WILL), sent multiple warnings to the city council in recent weeks saying a lawsuit was imminent if the ban passed.

"If this does pass tonight, the city of La Crosse will be sued. It's been made clear by WILL that this is going to happen," said council member Woodard, who is also running for state Assembly. "And I want to apologize to La Crosse taxpayers that if this passes, we're going to be funding such a hopeless crusade."

Although La Crosse is the 14th city to pass a ban on conversion therapy in the state, none have faced the same level of legal threat.

Earlier this week, a U.S. federal appeals court upheld Washington state's ban on conversion therapy for minors, ruling against a therapist who claimed it violated his freedom of speech and targeted him for his religion, which are similar arguments that those in opposition to La Crosse's ban have made.

Despite the likely challenges, Kiel did not waiver in her support for the ban, which she originally introduced with the help of area students. "I want to be intentional, and [I] understand the consequences that might come forward if this is passed," she said.

Woodard, similarly to June's meeting, attempted to open a public hearing to for community members who were present at the meeting, but it failed without a second. Since the resolution was reconsidered, it's been through two rounds of committees and their respective public hearings.

Richmond also motioned to postpone the resolution indefinitely, and it lost on a vote of 8-5.

As of Thursday, there were nearly 200 letters submitted to the city regarding the legislation, ranging in voices of opposition to support.

It's unclear to what extent conversion therapy is practiced in the medical and psychological field in La Crosse, but in recent months since the ban was first introduced, area religious leaders have revealed they use conversion therapy in some capacity.