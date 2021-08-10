Update: Rep. Ron Kind announces he will not seek re-election

After more than two decades in office, longtime Democratic Rep. Ron Kind announced Tuesday that he will not seek re-election in one of the most watched 2022 races.
The 58-year-old La Crosse native, who has represented Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District since 1997, made his announcement at a news conference in La Crosse.
He said he will finish out the next 16 months of his term.
Saying he is “running out of gas,” Kind said politics have become a “combat sport” where people are out to “destroy” those on the other side. He said he is "looking forward to his next chapter” with wife Tawni.
Kind faced a challenging re-election in 2020 against Republican Derrick Van Orden, and the upcoming 2022 rematch between the two had been deemed a key midterm race, making the future of the House for Democrats all the more uncertain with his announcement.
Van Orden, R-Prairie du Chien, officially launched his campaign this spring. Combined, the two raised a record amount of nearly $5 million in 2020, and have already raised a combined $1.2 million for 2022.
Kind publicly weighed a possible run for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Ron Johnson. He would have faced an already crowded Democratic race.
A heated race between Kind and Van Orden had only been growing more fiery in these first few months of campaigning, as Van Orden has made claims that Kind rents space to a business involved in sex trafficking.
Van Orden also has been in the spotlight frequently for his presence in Washington, D.C., and at the Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection, and recently has been the target of a complaint with the Federal Elections Committee for alleged misuse of campaign cash to fund that trip.
Throughout his tenure, Kind has been dubbed a moderate member of the House, often being voted one of the most bipartisan members and known for working collaboratively with Republican colleagues and pushing back on more progressive proposals.
He has been a longtime member of the House Committee on Ways and Means, and has served on its subcommittees on health and trade. Kind has voted in favor of impeaching former President Donald Trump, most recently after the insurrection, during which he was locked inside the Capitol.
Kind grew up on La Crosse's North Side, and prior to being elected to Congress, he worked as a prosecutor in the La Crosse County District Attorney's office. He has been vocal about growing up low-income and receiving a Pell Grant and participating in work-study in order to attend college. He received a bachelor's from Harvard University, where he also played football. He then received a master's degree from the London School of Economics and a law degree from the University of Minnesota.