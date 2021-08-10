Update: Rep. Ron Kind announces he will not seek re-election

A heated race between Kind and Van Orden had only been growing more fiery in these first few months of campaigning, as Van Orden has made claims that Kind rents space to a business involved in sex trafficking.

Van Orden also has been in the spotlight frequently for his presence in Washington, D.C., and at the Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection, and recently has been the target of a complaint with the Federal Elections Committee for alleged misuse of campaign cash to fund that trip.

Throughout his tenure, Kind has been dubbed a moderate member of the House, often being voted one of the most bipartisan members and known for working collaboratively with Republican colleagues and pushing back on more progressive proposals.

He has been a longtime member of the House Committee on Ways and Means, and has served on its subcommittees on health and trade. Kind has voted in favor of impeaching former President Donald Trump, most recently after the insurrection, during which he was locked inside the Capitol.