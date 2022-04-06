Update: Six recounts possible for La Crosse Co. Board after Tuesday's shake-up

According to preliminary results from Tuesday's election, three incumbents have been unseated from the La Crosse County Board and a total of seven new supervisors are set to join the board — that is unless any of six possible recounts make any changes.

The results reported Tuesday, which are tentative until the official canvass on Friday, shakes up nearly a fourth of the board after an unprecedented amount of contested races and candidates jumped in.

But half a dozen of the races were decided by fewer than 40 votes, meaning after the canvass, a candidate could legally request a recount since there were less than 4,000 votes cast.

These recounts would be paid for by the candidate requesting it, though in District 17 and 29, where there was less than a 10-vote margin between candidates, it could be free.

Supervisor Jack Pogreba of District 17 won with only eight more votes than opponent and former Onalaska mayor Mike Giese. And in District 29, supervisor Tom Jacobs won by only nine votes over former West Salem School Board member Ken Schlimgen.

In the District 3 race that has unseated supervisor Barb Janssen, a recount could be requested after she lost to attorney David Pierce by 36 votes.

Janssen has served on the board since 2020 and represents the same district on the La Crosse Common Council, where she is also the current council president.

Pierce thanked his supporters and Janssen on social media Wednesday morning, saying he looks forward to "advocating for the North Side."

Nextdoor, District 2 could also see a recount, with supervisor Ralph Geary winning out against Tracy Littlejohn with a similar margin of 36 votes.

It wouldn't be the first recount for Geary. In 2020, a recount was requested after Geary beat opponent Coey Oliver by just two votes, though his victory was eventually confirmed.

On social media Tuesday night, Littlejohn said, "Only lost by 36 votes and that's pretty good being up against someone with 46 years of name recognition. I'll be back at it in two years."

Other possible recounts could happen in Districts 5, where supervisor Grant Mathu beat opponent Megan Pauley, and in District 24, where supervisor Kevin Hoyer beat opponent Kristie Tweed, both wins secured by only 26 votes.

Tweed said on social media Wednesday morning that she was "humbled" by the support she received.

"Losing by only 26 votes to a very well known incumbent is ... still a step in the right direction for District 24. I will continue my work behind the scenes helping like minded candidates for the November election and find other ways to serve my community," she wrote.

La Crosse County Clerk Ginny Dankmeyer told the Tribune that candidates would have up to three days after the canvass to request a recount, which would be next Wednesday, April 13 by 5 p.m.

One of the biggest incumbent shifts of the night was in District 21, where retired La Crosse assistant chief of police Rob Abraham beat out longtime supervisor Vicki Burke in District 21.

Burke has served on the board since 2000 and lost to Abraham by 6% with 55 fewer votes. Abraham was also elected to the La Crosse School Board and retired from the force last year.

In a social media post Tuesday night, Abraham thanked Burke for her more than two decades of service, saying, "I will do my best to represent all the people of District 21."

Other new supervisors joining the board include Joe Konradt in District 1, Mike Baroni in District 18, and Dillon Mader in District 30.

Mader, who will represent a newly numbered district, said on social media Wednesday, "Feeling humbled by and grateful for the support and love this community has shown me, especially in the last 24 hours. I will do my absolute best to serve you in this new role."

Dennis Jacobsen was also newly elected to District 25, which is the county's newest district after the redistricting process.

Below are the results, which were reported just after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday by the La Crosse County Clerk's office with all precincts reporting. These results are tentative until the official canvass is completed this week.

District 1

Candidate Votes Percentage Joe Konradt* 265 61.2% Pelli Lee 168 38.8% Write-in 0 0%

District 2

Candidate Vote Percentage Ralph Geary (i)* 234 54.2% Tracy Littlejohn 198 45.8% Write-in 0 0%

District 3

Candidate Vote Percentage David Pierce* 144 56.9% Barb Janssen (i) 108 42.7% Write-in 1 0.4%

District 4

Candidate Votes Percentage Maureen Freedland (i)* 647 98% Write-in 13 2%

District 5

Candidate Vote Percentage Grant Mathu (i)* 100 57.5% Megan Pauley 74 42.5% Write-in 0 0%

District 6

Candidate Votes Percentage Roger Plesha (i) 173 99.4% Write-in 1 0.6%

District 7

Candidate Vote Percentage Sharon Hampson 405 38.4% Gary Padesky (i)* 650 61.6% Write-in 1 0.1%

District 8

Candidate Votes Percentage Peg Isola (i)* 305 98.4% Write-in 5 1.6%

District 9

Candidate Vote Percentage Chris Woodard 121 32.6% Dawn Wacek (i)* 248 66.8% Write-in 2 0.5%

District 10

Candidate Vote Percentage Kim Cable (i)* 402 67.4% Richard Korish 191 32.0% Write-in 3 0.5%

District 11

Candidate Votes Percentage Patrick Scheller (i)* 407 97.6% Write-in 10 2.4%

District 12

Candidate Votes Percentage Randy Erickson (i)* 512 99.2% Write-in 4 0.8%

District 13

Candidate Votes Percentage Tina Tryggestad (i)* 575 98.6% Write-in 8 1.4%

District 14

Candidate Votes Percentage Margaret Larson (i)* 493 96.9% Write-in 16 3.1%

District 15

Candidate Vote Percentage Monica Kruse (i)* 330 58.5% Heidi Worminghaus 223 41.3% Write-in 1 0.2%

District 16

Candidate Votes Percentage Dan Ferries (i)* 359 98.1% Write-in 7 1.9%

District 17

Candidate Vote Percentage Jack Pogreba (i)* 275 50.6% Mike Giese 267 49.2% Write-in 1 0.2%

District 18

Candidate Votes Percentage Mike Baroni* 384 97.7% Write-in 9 2.3%

District 19

Candidate Vote Percentage Hubert Hoffman 256 33.4% Rick Cornforth (i)* 509 66.4% Write-in 2 0.3%

District 20

Candidate Vote Percentage Jordan Briskey 269 36.5% Steve Doyle (i)* 467 63.4% Write-in 1 0.1%

District 21

Candidate Vote Percentage Rob Abraham* 463 52.9% Vicki Burke (i) 408 46.6% Write-in 4 0.5%

District 22

Candidate Vote Percentage Pam Viner (i)* 396 62.2% Sandy Turner 236 37.% Write-in 5 0.8%

District 23

Candidate Votes Percentage Matt Nikolay (i)* 728 98.8% Write-in 9 1.2%

District 24

Candidate Vote Percentage Kristie Tweed 455 48.6% Kevin Hoyer (i)* 481 51.4% Write-in 0 0%

District 25

Candidate Vote Percentage Betty Sacia 369 37.7% Dennis Jacobsen* 609 62.1% Write-in 2 0.2%

District 26

Candidate Vote Percentage Troy Gunderson 338 42.3% David Hundt (i)* 461 57.6% Write-in 1 0.1%

District 27

Candidate Votes Percentage Dan Hesse (i)* 582 99% Write-in 6 1%

District 28

Candidate Vote Percentage Karen Keil (i)* 517 62.7% Guy Valiquette 307 37.2% Write-in 1 0.1%

District 29

Candidate Vote Percentage Tom Jacobs (i) 432 49.3% Ken Schlimgen* 441 50.3% Write-in 4 0.5%

District 30

Candidate Vote Percentage Dillon Mader* 638 56.5% Dustin Frost 491 43.5% Write-in 0 0%

This is a developing story and may be updated. It was last updated at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday to include details about possible recounts and reaction from candidates.

