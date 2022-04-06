Update: Six recounts possible for La Crosse Co. Board after Tuesday's shake-up

According to preliminary results from Tuesday's election, three incumbents have been unseated from the La Crosse County Board and a total of seven new supervisors are set to join the board — that is unless any of six possible recounts make any changes.
The results reported Tuesday, which are tentative until the official canvass on Friday, shakes up nearly a fourth of the board after an unprecedented amount of contested races and candidates jumped in.
But half a dozen of the races were decided by fewer than 40 votes, meaning after the canvass, a candidate could legally request a recount since there were less than 4,000 votes cast.
These recounts would be paid for by the candidate requesting it, though in District 17 and 29, where there was less than a 10-vote margin between candidates, it could be free.
Supervisor Jack Pogreba of District 17 won with only eight more votes than opponent and former Onalaska mayor Mike Giese. And in District 29, supervisor Tom Jacobs won by only nine votes over former West Salem School Board member Ken Schlimgen.
In the District 3 race that has unseated supervisor Barb Janssen, a recount could be requested after she lost to attorney David Pierce by 36 votes.
Janssen has served on the board since 2020 and represents the same district on the La Crosse Common Council, where she is also the current council president.
Pierce thanked his supporters and Janssen on social media Wednesday morning, saying he looks forward to "advocating for the North Side."
Nextdoor, District 2 could also see a recount, with supervisor Ralph Geary winning out against Tracy Littlejohn with a similar margin of 36 votes.
It wouldn't be the first recount for Geary. In 2020, a recount was requested after Geary beat opponent Coey Oliver by just two votes, though his victory was eventually confirmed.
On social media Tuesday night, Littlejohn said, "Only lost by 36 votes and that's pretty good being up against someone with 46 years of name recognition. I'll be back at it in two years."
Other possible recounts could happen in Districts 5, where supervisor Grant Mathu beat opponent Megan Pauley, and in District 24, where supervisor Kevin Hoyer beat opponent Kristie Tweed, both wins secured by only 26 votes.
Tweed said on social media Wednesday morning that she was "humbled" by the support she received.
"Losing by only 26 votes to a very well known incumbent is ... still a step in the right direction for District 24. I will continue my work behind the scenes helping like minded candidates for the November election and find other ways to serve my community," she wrote.
La Crosse County Clerk Ginny Dankmeyer told the Tribune that candidates would have up to three days after the canvass to request a recount, which would be next Wednesday, April 13 by 5 p.m.
One of the biggest incumbent shifts of the night was in District 21, where retired La Crosse assistant chief of police Rob Abraham beat out longtime supervisor Vicki Burke in District 21.
Burke has served on the board since 2000 and lost to Abraham by 6% with 55 fewer votes. Abraham was also elected to the La Crosse School Board and retired from the force last year.
In a social media post Tuesday night, Abraham thanked Burke for her more than two decades of service, saying, "I will do my best to represent all the people of District 21."
Other new supervisors joining the board include Joe Konradt in District 1, Mike Baroni in District 18, and Dillon Mader in District 30.
Mader, who will represent a newly numbered district, said on social media Wednesday, "Feeling humbled by and grateful for the support and love this community has shown me, especially in the last 24 hours. I will do my absolute best to serve you in this new role."
Dennis Jacobsen was also newly elected to District 25, which is the county's newest district after the redistricting process.
Below are the results, which were reported just after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday by the La Crosse County Clerk's office with all precincts reporting. These results are tentative until the official canvass is completed this week.
District 1
Candidate
Votes
Percentage
Joe Konradt*
265
61.2%
Pelli Lee
168
38.8%
Write-in
0
0%
District 2
Candidate
Vote
Percentage
Ralph Geary (i)*
234
54.2%
Tracy Littlejohn
198
45.8%
Write-in
0
0%
District 3
Candidate
Vote
Percentage
David Pierce*
144
56.9%
Barb Janssen (i)
108
42.7%
Write-in
1
0.4%
District 4
Candidate
Votes
Percentage
Maureen Freedland (i)*
647
98%
Write-in
13
2%
District 5
Candidate
Vote
Percentage
Grant Mathu (i)*
100
57.5%
Megan Pauley
74
42.5%
Write-in
0
0%
District 6
Candidate
Votes
Percentage
Roger Plesha (i)
173
99.4%
Write-in
1
0.6%
District 7
Candidate
Vote
Percentage
Sharon Hampson
405
38.4%
Gary Padesky (i)*
650
61.6%
Write-in
1
0.1%
District 8
Candidate
Votes
Percentage
Peg Isola (i)*
305
98.4%
Write-in
5
1.6%
District 9
Candidate
Vote
Percentage
Chris Woodard
121
32.6%
Dawn Wacek (i)*
248
66.8%
Write-in
2
0.5%
District 10
Candidate
Vote
Percentage
Kim Cable (i)*
402
67.4%
Richard Korish
191
32.0%
Write-in
3
0.5%
District 11
Candidate
Votes
Percentage
Patrick Scheller (i)*
407
97.6%
Write-in
10
2.4%
District 12
Candidate
Votes
Percentage
Randy Erickson (i)*
512
99.2%
Write-in
4
0.8%
District 13
Candidate
Votes
Percentage
Tina Tryggestad (i)*
575
98.6%
Write-in
8
1.4%
District 14
Candidate
Votes
Percentage
Margaret Larson (i)*
493
96.9%
Write-in
16
3.1%
District 15
Candidate
Vote
Percentage
Monica Kruse (i)*
330
58.5%
Heidi Worminghaus
223
41.3%
Write-in
1
0.2%
District 16
Candidate
Votes
Percentage
Dan Ferries (i)*
359
98.1%
Write-in
7
1.9%
District 17
Candidate
Vote
Percentage
Jack Pogreba (i)*
275
50.6%
Mike Giese
267
49.2%
Write-in
1
0.2%
District 18
Candidate
Votes
Percentage
Mike Baroni*
384
97.7%
Write-in
9
2.3%
District 19
Candidate
Vote
Percentage
Hubert Hoffman
256
33.4%
Rick Cornforth (i)*
509
66.4%
Write-in
2
0.3%
District 20
Candidate
Vote
Percentage
Jordan Briskey
269
36.5%
Steve Doyle (i)*
467
63.4%
Write-in
1
0.1%
District 21
Candidate
Vote
Percentage
Rob Abraham*
463
52.9%
Vicki Burke (i)
408
46.6%
Write-in
4
0.5%
District 22
Candidate
Vote
Percentage
Pam Viner (i)*
396
62.2%
Sandy Turner
236
37.%
Write-in
5
0.8%
District 23
Candidate
Votes
Percentage
Matt Nikolay (i)*
728
98.8%
Write-in
9
1.2%
District 24
Candidate
Vote
Percentage
Kristie Tweed
455
48.6%
Kevin Hoyer (i)*
481
51.4%
Write-in
0
0%
District 25
Candidate
Vote
Percentage
Betty Sacia
369
37.7%
Dennis Jacobsen*
609
62.1%
Write-in
2
0.2%
District 26
Candidate
Vote
Percentage
Troy Gunderson
338
42.3%
David Hundt (i)*
461
57.6%
Write-in
1
0.1%
District 27
Candidate
Votes
Percentage
Dan Hesse (i)*
582
99%
Write-in
6
1%
District 28
Candidate
Vote
Percentage
Karen Keil (i)*
517
62.7%
Guy Valiquette
307
37.2%
Write-in
1
0.1%
District 29
Candidate
Vote
Percentage
Tom Jacobs (i)
432
49.3%
Ken Schlimgen*
441
50.3%
Write-in
4
0.5%
District 30
Candidate
Vote
Percentage
Dillon Mader*
638
56.5%
Dustin Frost
491
43.5%
Write-in
0
0%
This is a developing story and may be updated. It was last updated at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday to include details about possible recounts and reaction from candidates.
Olivia Herken is the local government reporter at the La Crosse Tribune and a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Journalism. She can be found on Twitter @oherken, and reached at 608-791-8217.