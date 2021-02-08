UPDATED: City mailer to taxpayers misstated massive tax increase for county, school district

The city of La Crosse recently sent flyers to its residents with numbers that falsely stated the county and school district had increased taxes more than fourfold.
The flyers sent to city taxpayers misstated that between 2018 and 2021, the city's tax levy had decreased by less than 1%, while the School District of La Crosse and La Crosse County had increased by 12.63% and 21.41%, respectfully.
But, as stated in an email between county and city officials, the school district's tax levy actually decreased by 2.85% over those years, while the county only increased by 4.63%.
The city of La Crosse's tax levy did decrease by 0.08%, as correctly stated in the flyers.
In an email obtained by the Tribune, La Crosse County Administrator Steve O'Malley told outgoing La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat he was disappointed in the mailer.
"The information overstated the percentage change in County and School District tax levies by more than 4 1/2 times, which is not a small number," O'Malley said.
"Any understanding of the tax levy limit should have caused someone to question a double-digit percentage increase by either the County or School District," he said, saying neither could raise taxes that much without a referendum.
O'Malley said in the email he had reached out to both the city and county finance departments to verify the correct numbers, noting that the city finance department apologized for the incorrect data sent out.
"The narrative seems to imply some sort of superior fiscal austerity by the City compared to the County and School," he said in the email, that was also sent to the La Crosse Common Council, La Crosse County Board of Supervisors and La Crosse Board of Education.
"I do not perceive that our organizations are in competition as we each strive to live within our unique fiscal constraints. And all three jurisdictions kept levy changes under the rate of inflation over these past three years," O'Malley said.
In a response email, which was first reported on by the La Crosse Independent, Kabat apologized for the mailer, and said staff was looking for a correction.
"Our intent was to help inform about the changes in local spending and property tax levy. Again, my apologies for any errors," Kabat said in the email.
The La Crosse finance department told the Tribune it was waiting to comment more on the matter until it could speak with the staff responsible for the flyers, a conversation expected in the coming days.
"I accept the responsibility for those errors," Kabat told the Tribune in an email, noting that the property tax inserts are mailed to residents annually.
In his initial email, O'Malley laid out a detailed "history" of the county taxes paid by city residents, noting that they have declined from 53.1% in 1991 to 33.51% in 2021, and that county tax will only make up 14.7% of a total city resident's total property tax bill this year, and that La Crosse County's taxes are lower than that of similarly-sized Wisconsin counties — nearly $1 million lower than the next closest of Eau Claire County.
"So I do not understand what the tax insert is seeking to communicate about County taxes, since this low cost would not be the experience in other cities in similar size Wisconsin Counties," O'Malley said.
What's more on the matter, as O'Malley put it in his email, is the possible reasons behind the mailer, which comes at a time when the city and its regional partners are navigating the muddy waters of working together.
"During County budget deliberation, our staff focuses solely on the County Budget and County Tax Levy," O'Malley stated. "Nowhere in any of our communication to our Board or the public do we reference the change in tax levies of the 18 municipalities or 8 school districts within the County boundaries, because other units of government are not our responsibility."
"I respectfully request that if City staff feels the need to communicate anything about the County or School District Tax Levies, that they have the professional courtesy to confer with County and School District Finance staff to verify the information," he said.
Kabat, who is not seeking another term as mayor, has put a spotlight on maintaining and lowering city taxes as an accomplishment over his tenure — specifically, they decreased by about 13% since 2013 — and sustaining lowered taxes is at the crux of campaigns for many of the 10 candidates currently vying for Kabat's job.
In an email to the Tribune, Kabat compared this trend of lowered spending and collecting to other jurisdictions.
"These are real dollars not just adjusted for inflation," Kabat wrote. "We did this while increasing levels of service in many departments and operations including police, code enforcement, housing, street repairs, parks and transit."
"Few other jurisdictions can make this same claim," Kabat said.
"During your tenure as Mayor we have accomplished a great deal for the community through collaboration (City-County-School) on a range of tough issues, which is why I find the tax insert flyer to be discouraging," O'Malley said.
In announcing his plans not to run again, Kabat said he is pursuing other opportunities, but has not revealed specifics yet.
This story was updated at 2:30 p.m. to include additional comments from La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat.