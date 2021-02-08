UPDATED: City mailer to taxpayers misstated massive tax increase for county, school district

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In his initial email, O'Malley laid out a detailed "history" of the county taxes paid by city residents, noting that they have declined from 53.1% in 1991 to 33.51% in 2021, and that county tax will only make up 14.7% of a total city resident's total property tax bill this year, and that La Crosse County's taxes are lower than that of similarly-sized Wisconsin counties — nearly $1 million lower than the next closest of Eau Claire County.

"So I do not understand what the tax insert is seeking to communicate about County taxes, since this low cost would not be the experience in other cities in similar size Wisconsin Counties," O'Malley said.

What's more on the matter, as O'Malley put it in his email, is the possible reasons behind the mailer, which comes at a time when the city and its regional partners are navigating the muddy waters of working together.

"During County budget deliberation, our staff focuses solely on the County Budget and County Tax Levy," O'Malley stated. "Nowhere in any of our communication to our Board or the public do we reference the change in tax levies of the 18 municipalities or 8 school districts within the County boundaries, because other units of government are not our responsibility."