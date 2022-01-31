UPDATED: City staff received 'harassing' calls over shoveling enforcement, ordinance change possible

After a series of residents appealed shoveling charges before the city last week, staff received "harassing" phone calls, according to La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds, and the city is looking at updating its ordinance as shoveling complaints have increased this year.

Reynolds told the Board of Public Works (BPW) on Monday that the calls did not reach a threatening level, but in some instances staff was accused of racism. He emphasized that the issue is with the city's law, not with those enforcing it.

"It was very discouraging for me. And once again, let me just repeat that our staff is doing its utmost to enforce the ordinances as the city council has approved them," Reynolds said.

"The ordinance itself should possibly be in question and I think perhaps there are changes that will be coming there," he said. "But the angry, harassing phone calls to staff over exercising their authority following the laws that have been created in our city, I think that's not called for."

Reynolds did not disclose which staff members received the calls, but apologized to them.

The city has been grappling with enforcing its snow removal laws this winter more than usual as complaints about shoveling have increased.

A change to the current snow removal ordinance — which requires residents to clear sidewalks within 24 hours after snow ceases to accumulate, but includes language that officials have admitted might be ambiguous — is anticipated, according to Reynolds. He said he is currently working on possible revisions, and any proposals would come from his office.

"It's not clear to me that that ordinance, the way that it's written, is best for our community right now," Reynolds said at an event for the city's Transit Equity Days later Monday afternoon.

This winter, the city has already surpassed the amount of shoveling fees handed out to residents last year, which can often be several hundred dollars in total, and so far 11 appeals have been heard by the BPW.

Some officials have been torn while debating these each week, with concerns about residents misunderstanding certain requirements or being unaware of them.

In several instances, residents have claimed they've been fined after not shoveling snow that was blown onto their sidewalk by strong winds, citing confusion about what type of accumulation is required to be removed by the law and the timeframe they have.

Previously, staff has clarified that any type of snow accumulation counts, but according to interim director of Engineering & Public Works Matt Gallager on Monday, the 24-hour window on when snow needs to be removed is based on when the snow ceases to fall and not when the wind ceases to blow. This means residents could be given an indeterminate and smaller amount of time to remove snow that has been blown onto their sidewalk, a detail that officials said could be ironed out.

The amount residents sometimes pay for failing to shovel was also questioned, and Reynolds said these can sometimes "seem overly punitive." He told reporters at the transit event that the fee structure could be revised.

"I think $500 is too high to be charging a member of the public," council member Chris Kahlow said.

Residents are charged for a combination of the physical labor to remove the snow and administrative work. Each year the city includes $100,000 in its budget for snow shoveling, but that's rarely used up entirely. The fees sent out to residents are in place to help recoup some of that money.

One resident who was appealing his fee before the board on Monday wondered if the city could give a warning to residents before they are charged.

The city has tried this in the past, according to several officials. Utilities manager Bernie Lenz said that previously the city would send out a notice to someone who hadn't shoveled and give them up to one week to correct it, but that often residents would wait to shovel until they were given the warning.

Last winter the city also sent a postcard to every property in the city alerting them of shoveling requirements.

"I think what we've found consistently throughout is that we've always had complaints from both sides," Gallager said.

He continued, saying, "No matter what tact we take, we always get complaints that they're not cleared fast enough, or the ADA community says we're not clearing them well enough for their use. And then conversely we always get complaints saying that we're just way too authoritarian and we shouldn't be charging at all and to have some more compassion about it."

Additionally, the city said that it is considering hiring a second contractor to help handle snow removal inspection because of the amount of complaints being received this season.

Chief building inspector David Reinhart said the current contractors are abiding by its contract, but that there are just more complaints and sidewalks needing to be cleared.

A second contractor could help split up the work, but a downside to this would be that there would likely be more disputes brought to the BPW, Reinhart said.

Reynolds summarized his concerns by saying the goal of snow removal is for "mobility and access for everyone," and encouraged residents on corner lots to make sure sidewalk ramps are cleared.

He said at the transit event that he would rather there be no enforcement of shoveling at all, and instead be more education on the importance of making sure sidewalks are clear.

"If we could do a better job educating the public I think we might just have more compliance just based on that," Reynolds said. "I just don't know if people understand the challenges that are out there for people that are facing some mobility issues. I don't know if they know or if they don't fully grasp it. And I think that if they did, I think we'd have much better compliance."

This story was updated to include new quotes from Mayor Reynolds.

