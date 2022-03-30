UPDATED: City won't purchase Maple Grove Motel after tenants reportedly told to move out Tuesday

The city of La Crosse will not purchase the Maple Grove Motel, according to a letter Mayor Mitch Reynolds shared with council members Wednesday morning.

The letter, which the Tribune obtained a copy of, stated that the city's real estate broker issued a notice of cancellation of its offer to purchase the South Side property to the owner on Tuesday.

"This notice of cancellation is based on a failure to cure defects as required in on 3/14 and acknowledged by seller on 3/17," Reynolds stated in the letter. "The purchase of this property by the city is no longer pending."

The city first inquired about purchasing the motel at 5212 Mormon Coulee Road as a site for bridge or transitional housing for those experiencing homelessness. City Council approved paying $1.5 million.

That plan faced pushback, and after an inspection showed issues to the property, the city decided to pump the brakes on its purchase.

In a statement sent to media later Wednesday morning, Reynolds stated that the city will continue to look for solutions for its "ongoing crisis of homelessness."

"As mayor, I urge community members, service providers, and other organizations to join the city in a mission to achieve a goal of functional zero in homelessness," he said in the statement.

"We hope for viable short-term solutions for this crisis while we continue support of the La Crosse County initiative to develop a permanent, transitional housing facility," Reynolds said. "We will also continue addressing the negative social and health issues that lead to homelessness."

He continued by saying, "most importantly for city government, we will maintain an aggressive facilitation of developing housing at all levels as a means towards addressing the significant deficit of available homes in our community."

This news comes after both WKBT and WXOW reported that current tenants of the Maple Grove Motel were told to move out on Tuesday night.

This is a developing story. It was last updated at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday with new comments from the mayor.

