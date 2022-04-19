Updated: La Crosse County Board reelects Monica Kruse as its chair for another two years

The La Crosse County Board will maintain much of its same leadership team after the newly formed board met for its organizational meeting Tuesday night.

Supervisor Monica Kruse was reelected as chair of the board and will serve another two-year term.

The board voted between Kruse and supervisor Kevin Hoyer, with 19 votes in favor of Kruse and nine in favor of Hoyer. One supervisor was not present at the meeting and there was one abstention.

Both Kruse and Hoyer made appeals to the rest of the board prior to the vote, each arguing that they could help bring the board together after an often contentious election cycle.

"This has been an [unprecedented] bruising campaign cycle and we have lots of work to do to come together, to build unity, and to do work as one to represent the almost 120,000 residents of La Crosse County," Kruse said.

"Just as there is no room for partisanship on this board, there's also no room for parochialism and factionalism. We're all in this together, we are a county board family and it's everyone's job to represent the whole family and do what's good for all," she said.

Hoyer told supervisors he would work to collaborate with other municipalities and build diverse committees, but stated he would bring a new leadership style to the board.

"If you're happy with the status quo, then don't vote for me. I'm not your person," Hoyer said.

The board chair's role is to preside over county board meetings, help moderate debates and votes between supervisors, represent the board, and appoint individuals to various committees.

Supervisor Kim Cable was also reelected to her position as first vice chair. This role subs in for the chair when absent or when the chair needs to vacate their role during a meeting, such as for a conflict of interest. Cable won with a unanimous voice vote and faced no challengers.

Newly elected to the leadership team was supervisor Randy Erickson as second vice chair.

Erickson was nominated by supervisor Margaret Larson, who said Erickson's experience as a journalist covering local government set him apart. Erickson was previously a reporter for the Tribune.

"I believe that he really does have the most complete understanding of how the county board works because of his reporting," Larson said.

His role as second vice chair is to assume the duties of the first vice chair when they are absent.

Supervisors Hoyer and Dan Ferries were also nominated for second vice chair.

Monday night's meeting was the first official gathering of newly elected supervisors and incumbents that won reelection.

Judge Scott Horne swore-in the 30 supervisors as a group, and emphasized the importance of the roles they each were taking on.

"This is a night where we really refocus from campaign mode to doing the people's business," Horne said.

"It's a tremendous honor and also challenge that's been bestowed on everyone in terms of living up to the faith and trust of the people," he said.

But while the board heard messages about unity and coming together, it appeared to be a tensious group, and throughout the roughly two-hour long meeting, some supervisors appeared to sneer or laugh at others' comments.

In addition to electing leadership positions, the supervisors also reviewed the county's code of ethics and other housekeeping items, such as selecting their preference for committee assignments. Each supervisor must sit on one of the county's five standing committees, and Kruse will now go to work to assign supervisors to committees.

The group also unanimously agreed to continue to meet for its monthly county board meeting at 6 p.m. on the third Thursday of every month.

This story was updated at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday to include additional quotes and details from the meeting.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.